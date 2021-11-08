An emotional Novak Djokovic walked towards his children after claiming a record-breaking 37th ATP Masters 1000 title at Paris Bercy on Sunday. The Serbian star called his two children his "greatest success" and explained that one of the biggest reasons for him being on court is to play in front of his family.

The world number one had a record-breaking week in Paris not only by claiming his 37th Masters Series title. He also broke Pete Sampras' record after claiming his seventh year-end number one title following his semifinal win over Hubert Hurkacz.

Djokovic beat world number two Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash and immediately after his win, he walked over for some heartwarming embraces from his son and daughter - Stefan and Tara. The 20-time men's singles Grand Slam champion spoke about his admiration for his family, and his dream of winning titles in front of his children.

"It's very special. I'm very grateful and blessed to have this opportunity. It's one of the biggest reasons why I keep on playing," Djokovic told Tennis Channel. "I always dreamed of having my children in the stands, with them being old enough [to understand]. My children are my greatest success, my greatest treasure."

"I'm just overwhelmed with emotions having them on the court today supporting me. It brings love and joy to my life."

Djokovic also paid tribute to all the former greats by thanking them for paving the way for the current generation of champions. He also spoke about beating Sampras' year-end No.1 record, and the "surreal feeling" to surpass one of his childhood idols.

"I consider myself a student of the sport, and I really respect and admire all of the past champions that paved the way for me and all the generations that are playing tennis right now," Djokovic said, as quoted on the ATP Tour website. "We are enjoying the benefits of this game in every sense because of the past champions that made the tour the way it is today."

"I'm very grateful for that. Of course, when I surpass one of the past champions, particularly someone that I looked up to when I was a kid like Pete Sampras, it means the world to me. It's kind of a surreal feeling."