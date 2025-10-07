The man known for his peak physical fitness and closely-guarded 'magic potions' finally met his match in China. Tennis titan Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, came within a whisker of becoming the latest high-profile casualty of the brutal conditions at the Shanghai Masters, after he was shockingly seen vomiting on court during his second-round match.

Even the 38-year-old Serbian 'serial champion' was overpowered by the relentless combination of scorching temperatures and punishing humidity that is sweeping the tournament.

This year's ATP 1000 contest has become less of a tennis tournament and more of a survival contest, with numerous top players struggling in the 30-degree heat and a stifling 80 per cent humidity.

The dire conditions have raised the possibility that the event could produce a wildcard winner, as one by one, the established stars are fighting a losing battle against the weather.

🚨🚨



La imagen de Djokovic VOMITANDO en pista hoy por las brutales condiciones de humedad y calor en Shanghai.



Increíble que tengamos que llegar a esto 😧 pic.twitter.com/FrB8KE9ZTL — José Morón (@jmgmoron) October 5, 2025

Disgusting Scene: The Moment Novak Djokovic Threw Up

The sheer intensity of the heat proved too much even for the famously disciplined Djokovic, who has been fiercely competitive deep into his thirties thanks to his commitment to wellness and those 'magic potions' he drinks on-court.

After conceding the first set to German opponent Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, Djokovic continued to struggle desperately into the second. Cameras captured the moment he retreated to the back of the court to throw up. The 38-year-old is believed to have vomited multiple times during the match as he fought to keep his body heat down with ice-filled towels.

Despite the harrowing physical distress, the world No. 1 called upon his preternatural inner reserves—a quality that defines his legacy—to pull off an incredible 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 comeback win.

Shocking Truth: 'Biologically More Challenging'

Speaking during his on-court interview after the gritty three-set win, a visibly spent Djokovic admitted just how much he had struggled, even as he acknowledged the equal playing field.

Djokovic said: 'It's the same for every player out on the court, but it's brutal.' He went on to describe the specific torment of the climate: 'It's brutal when you have over 80 per cent humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they're playing during the day with heat, with sun, it's even more brutal.'

The serial champion, famed for his rigorous physical regime, then made a candid admission about his own limits, stating: 'For me, biologically it's a bit more challenging to deal with it. But I had to really weather the storm today.'

Widespread Carnage: The Stars Falling to the Heat

Djokovic is far from the only star who has shared complaints about the punishing conditions in Shanghai. The heat has already taken a significant toll on the men's tour:

World No. 2 Jannik Sinner was forced to retire after succumbing to painful cramp in the humid conditions.

His opponent Tallon Griekspoor admitted that the conditions were 'incredibly brutal out there — extremely humid, tough to hold the racket.'

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech claimed he was 'struggling to breathe on the court' and noted that the extreme humidity was 'worse than in the United States in summer'. Rinderknech also pointed to the combination of the weather with the 'lot of pollution in the big cities in China' as a factor that does 'not help to breathe well.'

The physical toll is also being felt 521 miles away in women's tennis. At the Wuhan Open, which started on Monday, play was suspended on the outdoor courts due to the WTA's heat rule as humidity rose to an unpleasant 98 per cent. Dayana Yastremskawas a day-one casualty, retiring in her opening clash to Laura Siegmund.

As the weather issues show no sign of letting up in China, many are beginning to wonder how much the physical battle will outweigh the mental game at the 2025 Shanghai Masters.

Djokovic may have pulled off a gritty three-set comeback, but the brutal conditions in China are showing no signs of letting up, with the weather already forcing multiple stars to retire and struggle with cramp.

With the fate of the Shanghai Masters and the Wuhan Open hanging on the rising temperature and humidity, which big name will be the next casualty? Keep checking IBTimes UK for all the latest results and exclusive analysis from the tennis season's most physically demanding battleground.