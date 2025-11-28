Rumours are spreading like wildfire that Stone Cold Steve Austin might make a surprise return at this weekend's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego. A TikTok posted by a fan and shared across social platforms has gone viral after it appeared to show WWE production staff testing graphics for Austin's entrance on the big arena screens at Petco Park.

Coupled with behind the scenes videos and early stage photos from the build, the leak has sent expectations soaring, with fans daring to hope the Texas rattlesnake could be back for a memorable pop and even interfere in one big match.

The TikTok Leak and Why Fans Think Stone Cold is Back

In the days leading up to Survivor Series this weekend, a short fan-shot clip on TikTok began circulating that shows workers running lighting and screen tests inside Petco Park. In the footage, an edited graphic that shows Stone Cold's entrance imagery briefly appears on one of the arena screens. Fans immediately pointed out that WWE would have no reason to test a specific legend's graphics unless that legend was scheduled to appear, as it is a common practice for wrestler entrances to be pre-run before the event, covering all entrances of the stars booked for the show.

However, other fans have been more cautious, and said that production teams routinely run through a list of possible graphics and music cues when setting up a big show and that a single test shot is not definitive proof of a booking. Those debating the clip point to two facts.

First, Survivor Series this year is being billed as WarGames and WWE has been investing heavily in this brand under TKO. Especially since a Netflix partnership is involved, extensive screen and entrance rehearsals are inevitable.

Secondly, social media build photos and reels from inside Petco Park show the scale of the set up and various test runs being carried out, which makes it easy for a fleeting graphic test to be mistaken for an intentional hint. For now the clip remains an intriguing rumour rather than a confirmed appearance, but in pro wrestling that is often enough to send the internet into a frenzy. With WWE ratings taking a hit this year, it is very possible they are planning a surprise to get a boost that would make the TKO overlords happy.

When Did Stone Cold Last Appear?

If Austin were to appear at Survivor Series it would add real star power to a card already stacked with names: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena's Intercontinental title defence. The last time Austin took meaningful ring action was at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, when he answered Kevin Owens' challenge and fought in a No Holds Barred match. That surprise return saw Austin get in the ring for the first time in almost 20 years and finish the encounter in classic fashion.

Since then Austin has popped up sporadically, including a shocking but ill-fated ATV entrance at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. That appearance resulted in a minor stage accident but proved he remains a major draw for the company.

Where Could Austin Appear at Survivor Series?

There are a few logical options if the rumours turn out to be true. The most obvious is the men's WarGames match itself. WarGames is built for surprise entrants and veteran legends making short but explosive appearances. A late arrival by Stone Cold could swing momentum for one team and ignite the crowd, exactly the kind of moment WWE has used legends for in the past. A mouthwatering scenario would be Austin stunning one of the heels on Brock Lesnar's team and helping Roman's team win.

Alternatively, there is a big possibility that he might simply appear as a ringside presence for a high-profile match such as John Cena versus Dominik Mysterio, delivering a stunner to Dominik. A non-wrestling appearance would do two things. It would give WWE an immediate ratings and social media bump, and it would spare Austin the physical toll of another match while still giving fans the moment they crave.

A third possibility is when WWE sometimes uses surprise appearances purely as a promotional pop to boost buys and viewership. A quick walk to the stage, a signature Stone Cold Stunner or two and a beer celebration would be enough to send ticket holders home happy and deliver the viral clip WWE loves. Given Austin's stature and the mysteries surrounding WarGames, any of these scenarios would be realistic from a booking perspective, even if no official announcement has been made.