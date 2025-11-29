The customised court designs for the Emirates NBA Cup have become one of the NBA's most talked-about subjects, not for how they look, but for whether they provide a safe playing environment for athletes.

Before the scheduled Cup game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night, the home team decided not to use the customised floor due to safety concerns.

Technicians from the NBA's court vendor deemed it 'unplayable' for Friday's game, prompting both teams to play on the Lakers' regular home court while the custom surface was sent back for repairs, Bleacher Report said.

Earlier in the week, Lakers guard Luka Dončić had already raised concerns after players slipped on the court during their NBA Cup matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

NBA Cup Custom Floors A Playing Hazard

Dončić mentioned the issue in his post-game interview following the Lakers' victory over the Clippers, saying that he and several teammates had slipped while moving across the custom court.

His teammate Rui Hachimura echoed those concerns during his pre-game interview before Friday's Mavericks game.

'I felt it right away when I was warming up. It just felt weird, just like oily, slippery,' Hachimura told reporters.

Head coach JJ Redick also weighed in, suggesting that condensation can affect the court's surface, preventing it from drying properly at times.

Complicating matters further, the NHL's Los Angeles Kings had played at Crypto.com Arena against the Ottawa Senators the day before the Lakers-Clippers contest, after which the ice rink was converted back into a basketball court for the NBA Cup game.

Since the tournament's inception in 2023, all 30 NBA teams have used specially designed floors for Cup games. These courts typically feature bright colour schemes based on team branding, with the Emirates NBA Cup trophy displayed prominently at centre court.

Fans Chime In About the Colourful Courts

Fans have also shared strong opinions about the eye-catching court designs. While safety concerns have dominated player discussions, much of the online backlash has focused on their appearance.

Across social media platforms, viewers criticised the bright colour palettes as visually overwhelming during broadcasts.

On the NBA's Reddit forum, one user commenting on why the Lakers' court was deemed unsafe joked: 'They need to think about the safety of the eyes of the viewers.'

Another replied: 'Lmaoooo that Timberwolves court had me turning down the brightness on my laptop.'

YouTube viewers echoed similar sentiments. Under highlight videos of Wednesday's Boston Celtics–Detroit Pistons game, one fan wrote: 'These bright coloured floors are crazy for our eyes. What is happening this season?'

Another commenter added that while Boston's court was tolerable, the Charlotte Hornets' design was even shinier and more distracting.

NBA Should Look Into Concerns More Closely

Regardless of whether the slippery surface was caused by ice rink condensation from the prior NHL game or by issues with the court coating itself, many believe the NBA should conduct a thorough investigation to prevent potential injuries.

Observers have also called on the league's court vendor to reconsider the visual intensity of the designs, not only for player safety but also for viewer comfort.

Adjustments to materials and finishes could make the floors safer for athletes while ensuring fans can enjoy the games without visual distractions during the NBA Cup broadcasts.