Elon Musk has backed a petition calling for Jensen Huang's reinstatement as NVIDIA's chief executive, saying he would sign it following the co-founder's resignation. Musk made the pledge on X on Friday, 13 November, one day after NVIDIA announced Huang's immediate departure.

Earlier, Musk had agreed with Huang supporter Shaun Maguire, a partner at Sequoia Capital, who said Huang had done something 'incredibly dumb' but called him 'irreplaceable' for America's AI leadership.

Huang's resignation followed reports of extramarital relationships and national security concerns involving a woman some US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence. The allegations have not been independently substantiated.

Huang acknowledged infidelity in a message to NVIDIA employees on 8 November. He apologised to his family and colleagues but did not identify the person involved. NVIDIA's board had announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

The board confirmed Huang's resignation on 12 November and appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. It is searching for a permanent successor. The board also appointed Harvey C. Jones, a longtime director and former Synopsys chief executive, as its first chair.

WIRED reported on 12 November that an internal employee suggestion-box post calling for staff views on Huang had attracted more than 1,600 comments. Most supported bringing him back, according to the publication's review of internal correspondence. The post was submitted by a longtime engineer before Huang resigned, and comments continued after his departure.

Elon Musk Backs Calls To Reinstate Jensen Huang

Musk's post came in response to X user @yunta_tsai, who urged NVIDIA employees who wanted Huang back to take collective action. The user argued that skilled chip engineers would be hard to replace.

'Engineers should take their destiny into their own hands if they love the company. They shape and deliver the company mission, not the boards,' the user wrote.

Musk replied: 'A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I'm signing it too.' His post did not identify the petition, its organiser or the number of signatures. The Washington Post reported that it was unclear which petition he meant. It remains unclear whether the petition Musk referenced is connected to the internal employee campaign.

A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2026

On 12 November, Musk had responded to an @zerohedge post suggesting that he hire Huang. 'That would be an honor,' he replied. Musk did not make a formal offer.

That would be an honor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2026

Why Jensen Huang's Supporters Say He Matters

Maguire posted his defence of Huang on 8 November, four days before the resignation. He wrote that Huang had done something 'incredibly dumb' and that it was 'bad for America,' but added that he believed there had been no bad intention.

'Two mistakes don't make a right, and I believe Jensen is irreplaceable for America's AI leadership,' Maguire wrote. Musk replied: 'I agree.'

Maguire did not dispute the admitted infidelity. Instead, he emphasised Huang's importance to US artificial intelligence leadership while acknowledging his mistakes.

NVIDIA has not announced plans to reverse Huang's resignation. Its public statement confirmed Kress's interim appointment and the search for a permanent chief executive. Musk's support and employee comments have not resulted in any announced change to the board's decision.