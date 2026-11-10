Nvidia's market value fell by approximately $190 billion on Monday, 9 November, after its shares dropped 4.3%. The decline came as the chipmaker faced a shareholder lawsuit over allegations involving Chief Executive Jensen Huang and a woman reportedly identified as a Chinese intelligence asset.

The proposed class action accuses Nvidia and Huang of misleading investors by concealing information about his alleged relationship with the woman and its potential national security implications. Filed in a federal court in San Jose, California, five minutes after the US stock market closed, the complaint seeks unspecified damages. Nvidia had announced an investigation into the matter a day earlier.

Shareholders Accuse Nvidia of Concealing Information

The lawsuit, filed by shareholders led by Mark Kistenmacher, accuses Nvidia and Huang of defrauding investors by failing to disclose his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. Alice Huang is not related to the Nvidia chief executive.

According to the complaint, the alleged relationship raised national security concerns that could threaten Nvidia's reputation and business prospects. The plaintiffs argue that investors should have been informed. The allegations have not been established in court and remain claims made by the shareholders.

Who Is Alice Huang and What Are the Spy Allegations?

The controversy centres on reports about Alice Huang's alleged connections to Chinese intelligence. Reporting published last month said US authorities had concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset. However, that assessment has not been independently verified in the information available for this article.

Video footage obtained from Taiwanese broadcaster CTI reportedly showed a woman identified as Alice Huang having dinner with Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei on 22 May 2025. Her identity was assessed by comparing the footage with a separate photograph. The footage does not establish the nature of their relationship or indicate intelligence-related activity.

Jensen Huang later told Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, but did not disclose details of the alleged relationship or identify the person involved. The shareholder complaint links the alleged relationship to national security concerns. However, available reporting does not establish that Nvidia's confidential information, chip technology, or business operations were accessed or compromised.

Nvidia Investigates as Shares Fall

Nvidia announced an investigation on Sunday, 8 November, as the allegations attracted attention. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. Monday's 4.3% share-price decline reduced Nvidia's market capitalisation by approximately $190 billion. However, the lawsuit was filed after the market closed, and available reporting does not establish that the controversy caused the earlier decline.

The fall comes as Nvidia continues to benefit from strong demand for processors used in artificial intelligence systems. Co-founded by Huang, the company has become a major supplier of computing infrastructure supporting the global AI boom.

What the Lawsuit Means for Nvidia Investors

The complaint puts Nvidia's disclosure practices under legal scrutiny. The plaintiffs must substantiate their allegations and demonstrate that the defendants breached applicable legal requirements to succeed. Investors will be watching the company's investigation and the progress of the legal proceedings. The case also unfolds against a sensitive geopolitical backdrop, as US restrictions on advanced chip exports to China have placed Nvidia under regulatory and political scrutiny.

The lawsuit remains unresolved. Neither the alleged relationship nor the claims of investor fraud have been established in court. The reported intelligence assessment concerning Alice Huang is also separate from the legal questions before the court.

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