Nvidia shares plunged 4.5 per cent in United States premarket trading on Monday following confirmation that the microchip titan's board of directors has launched an independent inquiry into chief executive Jensen Huang.

Announcing the extraordinary corporate review on Sunday, the semiconductor company confirmed that a special committee of independent directors supported by outside legal counsel is examining whether its co-founder was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The investigation follows intelligence reports linking Huang to Alice Huang, a former executive at Nvidia customer firm Megaspeed, who American security officials reportedly suspected of funnelling sensitive commercial intelligence to Beijing.

While the 63-year-old billionaire released an internal staff memorandum admitting to marital infidelity and offering an unreserved apology to his family, Nvidia stressed that directors have found no evidence that trade secrets or national security assets were compromised.

The corporate turmoil arrives as three Republican congressional committee chairmen demand an urgent closed-door Capitol Hill briefing with Huang ahead of third-quarter earnings disclosures.

Despite Beijing dismissing the allegations as a groundless political smear, Wall Street analysts warn the investigation introduces substantial operational uncertainty across the global artificial intelligence supply chain.

Nvidia Shares React to Independent Board Investigation

A committee of independent directors, supported by outside legal counsel, will oversee the review, Nvidia said. It has expressed confidence in Huang and said he will continue leading the company. No findings of wrongdoing have been announced.

In an email to employees, Huang wrote, 'I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children.' He accepted responsibility and promised to cooperate with the investigation. His admission does not establish that he knew about or participated in any intelligence operation.

China's Foreign Ministry rejected the spying allegations on Monday. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun described them as 'purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China'.

Nvidia Shares Face Leadership and China Business Risks

The 4.5% premarket decline was an early trading snapshot, not a regular Nasdaq closing result. Nvidia's shares had also been under pressure during a broader technology-sector sell-off the previous week.

The investigation adds uncertainty, but the market move cannot be attributed exclusively to the allegations.

Brokerage Bernstein described the situation as a potential 'heavy distraction' and warned it could provide 'significant ammunition' to lawmakers scrutinising Nvidia. Nevertheless, it maintained its outperform rating, saying underlying demand for Nvidia's products appeared unlikely to be directly affected.

The brokerage also highlighted Nvidia's dependence on Huang, who co-founded the company in 1993 and has led it ever since. Nvidia's Chinese business is another focus of scrutiny because US export controls restrict the advanced chips it can sell there. No publicly disclosed finding links the reported relationship to Nvidia's export decisions or the release of confidential information.

Meanwhile, three Republican House committee chairmen have requested a closed-door briefing with Huang about reported intelligence links and the company's safeguards. Their 5 November letter asks him to accept a meeting on 18 November or propose another date by 11 November.

The request is not a subpoena, and his attendance has not been confirmed. Nvidia is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on 17 November. The earnings figures will offer investors a separate measure of the company's performance amid concerns about the AI sector.

The board has not given a timetable for completing its independent investigation. Its findings will inform whether it considers further action necessary. Huang has pledged to cooperate while remaining chief executive.