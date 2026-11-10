Elon Musk's October 2025 post saying 'If she's a 10, you're an asset' has resurfaced as Nvidia investigates reports that chief executive Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees on 8 November 2026.

Musk's remark was a general response to a report about alleged intelligence operatives using romantic relationships to approach technology executives. His post did not mention Nvidia or Huang, and there is no public evidence that it referred to the circumstances now under investigation.

Musk's 2025 Post and Its Original Context

Musk published the remark on X on 23 October 2025, sharing a screenshot of a report in The Times headlined 'Female spies are waging "sex warfare" to steal Silicon Valley secrets'. 'If she's a 10, you're an asset 💯😂,' he wrote.

The report examined allegations that Chinese and Russian intelligence operatives were using romantic relationships and other approaches to obtain sensitive information from technology industry insiders. It included accounts from people who said they had been approached by women they suspected of intelligence activity. The post appeared more than a year before Nvidia announced its investigation.

If she’s a 10, you’re an asset 💯😂 pic.twitter.com/Fc9twx1BPp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2025

Nvidia Board Opens Independent Investigation

Nvidia, the US semiconductor company whose processors are widely used in artificial intelligence systems, announced on 8 November 2026 that its board was initiating an independent investigation following reports that co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

A committee of independent directors, assisted by independent external counsel, will oversee the investigation. The board said it had 'no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised'. It expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team, saying he supported the review and had committed to cooperating with it.

The announcement followed reports about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive formerly associated with Singapore-based data-centre company Megaspeed. She is not related to Jensen Huang.

The Wall Street Journal reported on 30 October that US officials suspected Alice Huang of sharing information with the Chinese government. The allegation has not been independently established.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs issued a clarification on 31 October 2026, saying neither the government nor its officials had made the statements attributed to them in the report. It also said no investigations had been conducted in respect of Alice Huang. Separately, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that investigations into Megaspeed were ongoing but provided no further details.

Huang Acknowledges Infidelity in Employee Memo

In a message to Nvidia employees on 8 November 2026, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family, colleagues and the company's board.

'I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,' he wrote. Huang took responsibility for his actions and said he hoped to regain his family's trust. He also apologised to Nvidia colleagues, partners and shareholders, saying he had fallen short of his responsibilities as the company's leader.

He addressed the national security concerns raised in news reports by saying the board had initiated an independent investigation and that he would cooperate fully. He reaffirmed his commitment to Nvidia and to supporting US national security. Huang did not identify Alice Huang in his message.

Musk Weighs In as Nvidia Faces Scrutiny

Musk's old post has drawn renewed attention as reports about Huang's relationship and Nvidia's investigation have brought the alleged intelligence operation back into public discussion.

Musk also commented on the controversy on 8 November 2026. He replied 'I agree' to a post by Shaun Maguire, a partner at Sequoia Capital. Maguire defended Huang's importance to US artificial intelligence leadership, describing him as one of the greatest entrepreneurs of his generation while acknowledging that the Nvidia chief had made a serious mistake.

Musk's response endorsed Maguire's assessment of Huang but did not address whether Nvidia information had been compromised. The board has yet to release findings from its investigation, and Huang has pledged to cooperate with the review.