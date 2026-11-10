Meghan Markle's 82-year-old father, Thomas Markle Sr., was reportedly turned away from his Florida care home following his Friday 6 November arrest on a child pornography charge, leaving the wheelchair-using amputee in the care of his other daughter, Samantha.

The refusal was first reported by TMZ, which said a source familiar with the case claimed the Maravida Senior Living facility in Lakeland would not take him back following his release. A judge had initially approved his return. According to TMZ, US Marshals are monitoring him at Samantha Markle's Lakeland house.

A Care Home Shuts Its Doors

Markle had been recovering from amputation surgery at Maravida before the arrest, according to TMZ. He had returned to the US in May for medical treatment after living overseas, and photographs taken during his arrest showed him handcuffed in a wheelchair.

Over the weekend, Mark Phillips, the boyfriend of Samantha Markle, was photographed carrying a walker, crutches, and a television box out of the apartment, while others hauled away bags of belongings.

The frail former lighting director, who reportedly claimed a dementia diagnosis last month, could not return to his former accommodation, adding further uncertainty to his living arrangements.

The Charge That Triggered the Fallout

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Markle at the facility, and prosecutors charged him with one count of possession of child pornography.

First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli said Markle is accused of 'possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls'.

Agents searched two Los Angeles storage units Markle had rented since 2008, with October payments made by auto-pay, and seized roughly 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books containing suspected abuse material.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Markle 'allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence'. Authorities in the Philippines are separately investigating allegations. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A Family Already at War

The case began with a report from his own son. Thomas Markle Jr. told The Sun he found suspected material while clearing out their father's former home in Cebu City in the Philippines, then reported it to local police and the FBI. He has also questioned the timing of his father's dementia claim, made as allegations emerged.

Markle Sr. has denied the allegations, calling them 'sick lies' in comments to the Daily Mail. Samantha has defended him and accused her brother of chasing money.

Meghan, long estranged from her father, said in October she was 'deeply distressed' and that her thoughts were with any children who might have been harmed.

What Happens to the Accused Now

At the hearing in Tampa, Florida, Markle did not enter a plea. US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin released him on personal recognisance, subject to home detention, electronic monitoring, and restrictions on contact with minors and internet access. She also ordered an independent psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he can understand proceedings and assist his defence, a central question in his prosecution.

For now, according to TMZ, his care falls to Samantha, the daughter who has opened her door.