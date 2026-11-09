Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is at the centre of allegations that Beijing sought information about Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang. US intelligence reportedly assessed that she was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about him and potentially influence Nvidia's chip-export position. Megaspeed, her former employer, also faces scrutiny.

Who Is Alice Huang?

A biography attributed to her in a Chinese private-fund database described work as a television reporter at Hunan TV and CCTV, followed by private banking and securities roles. The New York Times said it could not independently verify parts of the biography.

Corporate records link her to Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, an investment fund connected to China's technology sector. She later became managing director of 7Road International, a Singapore-registered company rooted in Chinese mobile gaming.

From 7ROAD To Megaspeed

In March 2023, 7Road International changed its name to Megaspeed, with Huang joining as managing director. Ownership later passed to Huang Le Limited and then Swiftdata. She had resigned as a director by November 2023, according to records reported by NDTV Profit.

Megaspeed developed data centres in Southeast Asia and supplied computing capacity to customers including Chinese technology group Alibaba. Its Malaysian subsidiary, Speedmatrix, was established in early 2024. The New York Times reported that Speedmatrix bought at least $4.8 billion (£3.6 billion) of advanced AI equipment containing Nvidia chips between June 2024 and February 2026, citing trade records.

The purchases were made by the affiliate, not Huang personally. Megaspeed's business model enabled customers in China to access computing power from Nvidia-equipped data centres overseas without directly importing the chips. US authorities have scrutinised whether restricted hardware was diverted to China. Nvidia says it complies with export rules and found no evidence of smuggling.

Reported Connection to Jensen Huang

US intelligence reportedly assessed that Alice Huang was recruited to obtain information about Jensen Huang and potentially influence Nvidia's approach to supplying advanced chips to China. The New York Times reported they had a close relationship; the Financial Times separately said an intelligence memo described it as romantic.

On 8 November, Jensen Huang told Nvidia employees he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues. He did not name Alice Huang. The Associated Press, citing the New York Times, reported that he acknowledged an intimate relationship with a business executive whom US intelligence believed was gathering information for Beijing.

Nvidia Investigation and Company Response

Nvidia's board said independent directors would investigate reports that its chief executive had been targeted by foreign intelligence. It said there was no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. Jensen Huang said he supported the inquiry and would cooperate.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said it had not investigated Alice Huang over alleged intelligence links, but confirmed separate investigations into Megaspeed. China has rejected the allegations. Megaspeed has called itself a compliant and legitimate company.

Megaspeed was listed as an Nvidia cloud partner in late October. The Information reported on 8 November that it was no longer listed as a preferred partner, although this does not establish that Nvidia ended all business with the company. Alice Huang has not publicly responded, and no public charges against her have been reported.