US President Donald Trump launched a furious attack on an MS NOW reporter after being challenged over Vladimir Putin's repeated refusal to meet his demands for a ceasefire in Ukraine. The US president interrupted the journalist, questioned which broadcaster they represented and branded the network a 'fake' outlet before calling the reporter a 'jerk.'

The explosive exchange came as questions mounted over Trump's efforts to persuade the Russian leader to end the war and negotiate directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump Attacks MS NOW Reporter

The confrontation began when the journalist questioned Trump about his repeated attempts to pressure Putin into agreeing to a ceasefire and meeting Zelensky. The reporter pointed out that the Russian president had repeatedly ignored the US leader's deadlines over the previous 22 months, despite Trump's demands for progress towards ending the conflict.

The journalist then attempted to raise the question of whether Trump's approach towards Moscow amounted to appeasement. However, before the reporter could finish the question, Trump interrupted and asked: 'Who you with? Who you with?'

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump had a meltdown and attacks MSNOW Reporter!Q: Putin has repeatedly ignored your demands, yet you--TRUMP:Q: At what point does appeasement--TRUMP: Who are you?Q: MSNOWTRUMP: You're a fake network. What a joke you are. https://t.co/eyWMmBmAzC — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) November 9, 2026

When the journalist identified MS NOW as their broadcaster, the president immediately turned his attention towards the network.

Donald Trump Calls MS NOW a 'Fake Network'

Trump dismissed the broadcaster as a fake outlet and launched into an attack on its viewing figures.

'MSNOW, that's a fake...' he said, before claiming the network had suffered its worst ratings in history.

The president also referred to the broadcaster's former identity as MSNBC, using the derogatory nickname 'MSDNC' while continuing his criticism. He then turned directly towards the reporter, declaring: 'You're a fake network. MSNOW, what a jerk you are.'

Trump subsequently moved on to another question without providing a substantive response to the journalist's challenge over Putin's refusal to follow through on his ceasefire demands. The exchange added to the president's history of confrontational encounters with journalists whose questions challenge his policies or statements.

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Face Fresh Challenges

The confrontation comes as US officials prepare for renewed diplomatic efforts involving Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said on 5 November that he had privately met Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the White House. He declined to disclose details of their conversation but predicted that a major agreement to end the conflict could emerge soon.

US-led three-way talks involving Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on 10 and 11 November. The discussions are expected to address security guarantees and the conditions needed for a potential peace agreement.

However, Moscow and Kyiv remain divided over key issues, including territorial control and Ukraine's future security arrangements. Russia has demanded Ukrainian concessions over territories it claims, while Kyiv has rejected surrendering land and continued to push for security guarantees against future Russian aggression.

The upcoming negotiations represent another attempt to make progress towards ending the conflict, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump's latest exchange with the MS NOW journalist has put the spotlight back on his handling of Putin, with the reporter's unanswered question highlighting the difficulties facing his efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire.