Nvidia has become the subject of an unusual stock market joke after Reddit users circulated a graphic suggesting that scandals involving technology billionaires might be followed by enormous gains for their companies.

The post, shared in the NvidiaStock community on 10 November 2026 under the title 'Buy the dip guys!', compares Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang. Its punchline is a supposed investment indicator based on the executives' private lives rather than artificial intelligence, earnings, or chip sales.

What the Viral Graphic Claims

The image points to reporting about Bezos in January 2019 and Gates in May 2021, placing charts of Amazon and Microsoft shares alongside claims that their market values subsequently rose by roughly $2 trillion each.

It then turns to Huang, replacing a performance figure with question marks and asking what might happen next to Nvidia's shares.

The joke relies on a provocative suggestion: if two companies became substantially more valuable after their founders' personal controversies, perhaps Nvidia could do the same. But the graphic supplies no methodology for its chosen dates, return calculations, or market capitalisation figures.

Those figures should not be interpreted as independently verified measurements, much less evidence that an executive's relationship troubles cause share prices to rise.

Why Nvidia Is Suddenly in the Meme

On 8 November, Huang published an apology through Nvidia's official newsroom, acknowledging that he had been unfaithful to his wife. He accepted responsibility for his actions and asked for privacy for his family.

Separately, Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation following reports that Huang might have been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. Independent directors and outside counsel will oversee the inquiry.

The company stressed that it had no reason to believe Nvidia secrets or national security had been compromised. Its statement did not establish that espionage had occurred, and the inquiry's findings remain outstanding.

These developments provide the immediate backdrop to the Reddit post. They do not support its implied forecast about Nvidia's valuation.

Reddit Turns a Serious Story Into a Stock Joke

The discussion mixes humour with investor uncertainty. Some participants treated the image as a reason to joke about buying shares after a decline, while others questioned whether the company's current difficulties could really be compared with earlier episodes involving Amazon and Microsoft.

The phrase 'buy the dip' ordinarily describes purchasing an asset after its price falls in the hope of a recovery. It is not evidence that a rebound will occur.

What Actually Drives Nvidia's Valuation

Nvidia's own financial results offer a more concrete starting point. In August, the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $96.2 billion, up 106% from a year earlier, with data centre revenue reaching $89 billion.

Demand for AI computing, future earnings, export restrictions and investors' assessment of leadership risks are more relevant to its share price than an apparent coincidence involving unrelated executives.

The viral graphic may be memorable, but its central claim remains a joke rather than a tested market signal. For Nvidia shareholders, the unresolved board investigation and the company's underlying business performance matter far more than a meme's promise of history repeating itself.