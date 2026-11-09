China has dismissed allegations of an espionage operation involving Nvidia founder Jensen Huang as 'nothing but smears', as the chipmaker investigates reports alleging that its chief executive was targeted by foreign intelligence.

'The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China,' Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on 9 November 2026, according to The Economic Times.

Live coverage by the BBC also reported Guo's rejection of the claims at a regular press briefing. He said Beijing had already responded and described the allegations as groundless speculation intended to discredit China.

The denial followed Huang's admission that he had been unfaithful to his wife, in a message published on the company's website, and Nvidia's announcement of an independent investigation. His email did not identify the other person involved or confirm the espionage allegations.

Board Backs Huang as Independent Review Begins

Nvidia's board announced the inquiry on 8 November, saying it would examine reporting that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Independent directors will oversee the investigation, assisted by independent external counsel. The board said it would examine all available information and prioritise US national and economic security.

It also said it had no reason to believe national security or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised. Directors expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team, adding that he supported the review and had committed to cooperating.

Chinese State Media Challenges Spy Narrative

China's state-run Global Times criticised American media coverage in an opinion article, arguing that reports had conflated Huang's admission of infidelity with confirmation of Chinese involvement.

The newspaper challenged a New York Times report alleging that the woman involved was a Chinese spy. It stressed that Huang had not named the person in his public statement.

That was the Global Times' assessment of the reporting. Huang's admission addressed his personal conduct, while Nvidia's separate investigation concerns the national security allegations.

Huang Apologises to Family and Colleagues

In his email to employees, published by Nvidia on 8 November, Huang accepted responsibility for hurting his wife and children and apologised to colleagues, directors, partners and shareholders.

'There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,' he wrote.

Huang said he hoped to rebuild his family's trust and acknowledged that he had fallen short of his responsibilities to the company. He pledged full cooperation with the investigation and reaffirmed his commitment to Nvidia and US national security.

He also asked for privacy for his family, saying they bore no responsibility for his choices.

Shares Fall as Technology Leaders Stress Security

The BBC reported that Nvidia shares fell in pre-market trading following the disclosures. Its coverage highlighted the chipmaker's importance to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and the exposure of investors, including British pension savers, through index-tracking funds.

Asked about spying concerns, Logitech chief executive Hanneke Faber told the BBC World Service's Newsday programme that companies and countries continually seek an advantage. She said Logitech was increasing resources devoted to privacy, security and cybersecurity as AI developed.

The BBC also examined potential succession questions, while reporting no indication that Huang was preparing to step aside.

In a recent Bloomberg interview cited by the broadcaster, Huang said he hoped to remain for another 20 years and wanted a future successor already working at Nvidia. His daughter Madison, son Spencer and son-in-law Nico Caprez work there, but he said his children would have to earn any leadership role.