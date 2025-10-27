The streets of Cameroon are tense. At least four people are dead in Douala, shot during chaotic clashes with security forces. Over 100 have been arrested nationwide. This is the volatile backdrop against which Cameroon's top court has just declared the incumbent, Paul Biya, the winner of the nation's latest presidential election.

The 92-year-old, who is the world's oldest president, has now officially secured another term, extending his 42-year grip on power. The announcement, however, has been met with defiance from an opposition that claims the result is a fraud and a violation of the people's will.

The Official Numbers That Keep Paul Biya In Power

Cameroon's Constitutional Council made the formal announcement from the capital, Yaounde, on Monday. The court, which is the highest in the land, stated that Paul Biya received 53.66 per cent of the votes cast on October 12.

His main challenger, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former ally turned rival, was declared the runner-up, reportedly securing 35.19 per cent of the vote.

This result officially extends Biya's rule, which began in 1982. He has led the central African nation of nearly 30 million people for almost half his life. But the opposition, and their supporters on the streets, are not accepting these results quietly.

The Deadly Protests Erupting Against Paul Biya's Election

Tensions boiled over into open violence even before the court's final declaration. The four protesters were reportedly shot dead on Sunday in Douala, the nation's economic capital, as hundreds of people stormed the streets to demand credible results.

Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, the governor of the Littoral Region, confirmed the deaths. He also stated that several members of the security forces were injured by the protesters.

The government's response to the unrest has been swift and widespread. At least 105 protesters were arrested in Douala alone.

Videos posted online showed chaotic scenes as security forces fired tear gas and tried to disperse crowds who were barricading major roads. The unrest was not limited to Douala; similar protests were reported in Garoua and Maroua in the north.

How The Opposition Is Contesting Paul Biya

The opposition's defiance was predictable. Tchiroma had already claimed victory days before the election even took place, citing results he said were collated by his own party. Paul Biya immediately dismissed that claim.

The government has taken a hard line against this dissent. Cameroon's Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, told reporters on Saturday that the government had arrested several people who were allegedly plotting violent attacks. This crackdown has reportedly included dozens of opposition supporters, activists, and leaders in recent days.

The opposition maintains these arrests are a pretext to silence them. They have accused Paul Biya of having a direct hand in the disqualification of his strongest rival and of using 'state machinery' to manipulate the election in his favour.

The decision by Paul Biya, at 92, to seek yet another term has angered much of the nation's youth, who have known no other leader. The desire for change is palpable and, for some, worth dying for.

Oumarou Bouba, a 27-year-old trader who was protesting in the northern city of Maroua, summed up the feeling of his generation. 'I am ready to stake my life to defend my vote,' he said. 'I voted for Tchiroma because I want change.'