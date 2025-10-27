The United States government has announced that federal food assistance will cease next week if the ongoing shutdown continues, placing millions of vulnerable Americans at risk of hunger.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which supports over 42 million low-income individuals, is set to run out of funding on 1 November, according to a notice posted by the US Department of Agriculture.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) stated: 'Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued on 1 November.' The agency confirmed it would not tap into roughly $5 billion (£3.75 billion) in contingency funds to extend benefits, intensifying pressure on Congress to resolve the budget impasse.

Shutdown Enters Fourth Week with No Resolution

The shutdown, which began on 1 October, has now stretched into its fourth week, becoming the second-longest in US history. President Donald Trump remains abroad for trade negotiations in Asia, while domestic tensions escalate over stalled budget talks.

Democrats and Republicans remain deadlocked over funding priorities, with disputes centring on healthcare subsidies and immigration enforcement. The impasse has paralysed federal agencies, suspended non-essential services, and now threatens to cut off basic food aid for millions.

States Begin Issuing Cut-Off Notices

At least 25 states, including California, Arkansas, Indiana, and New Jersey, have begun notifying SNAP recipients that benefits will not be distributed in November unless Congress acts swiftly. The timing is particularly dire, as the cut-off falls at the start of the holiday season and amid rising food costs.

Jaqueline Benitez, a preschool teacher in California, depends on SNAP benefits to help pay for food. In fiscal year 2024, the average monthly SNAP benefit was approximately $187.20 (£140.44) per participant. For many families, this support is essential for food security. Benitez has expressed concerns about the potential impact of losing this assistance, highlighting the challenges she would face in feeding her children without it.

Economic Ripple Effects Loom

The potential halt in food assistance could have far-reaching economic consequences. Grocery retailers, food banks, and local governments are bracing for increased demand and financial strain. Analysts warn that the disruption could trigger a spike in food insecurity and deepen poverty levels across the country.

SNAP serves not only as a critical support for families but also as an economic stabiliser for local communities. According to economist Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach of Northwestern University, SNAP benefits are quickly spent by recipients, boosting local businesses and helping communities maintain economic activity. Research shows that reductions in SNAP funding can lead to lower consumer spending, potentially harming local economies.

Criticism Builds Over SNAP Funding Freeze

The Trump administration's decision not to release certain emergency funds has drawn criticism from advocacy groups and opposition lawmakers. Senate Democrats have condemned the move, describing it as harmful to families and urging the White House to reconsider its stance and prioritise humanitarian needs.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders contend that contingency funds should be preserved for longer-term emergencies and emphasise that Congress must reach a budgetary agreement through legislative compromise. The resulting standoff has left millions of Americans uncertain about funding for critical programs, with no immediate resolution in sight.

What Happens Next?

If Congress fails to reach a budget agreement by 1 November, funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could lapse, potentially suspending benefits for over 42 million Americans, approximately one in eight people. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has warned states to prepare for this contingency and explore alternative support options, though available resources are limited.

Food banks across the country are increasing operations in anticipation of higher demand, but many warn they cannot meet the full surge. 'A prolonged shutdown will deepen the strain, and more families will seek help at a time when food banks are already stretched due to sustained high need,' said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

A Nation on Edge

As the shutdown drags on, the looming end of food assistance has become a flashpoint in the broader political crisis. For millions of Americans, the consequences are not abstract; they are immediate and life-altering.

With just days remaining before the cut-off, pressure is mounting on lawmakers to act. Whether Congress can break the deadlock in time remains uncertain. For now, families across the country are left waiting and worrying as the clock ticks down.