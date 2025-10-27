Virginia Giuffre 'feared she might be killed like Diana' after an alleged encounter with Prince Andrew, her ex-boyfriend says.

Giuffre's former partner has given a stark and harrowing account of a panicked phone call he says he received from the advocate, then 17, after she was allegedly flown to London and met Prince Andrew in March 2001.

The ex-boyfriend, Tony Figueroa, told interviewers that Giuffre was 'shaking with fear' and told him she felt powerless because of the prince's status, even comparing her dread to the lingering conspiracy theories around Princess Diana's death. Figueroa's comments have been broadcast and excerpted in a series of recent interviews and were picked up by multiple outlets on 26 October 2025.

Ex-Boyfriend's Testimony: A Terrified Phone Call

Figueroa, who says he dated Giuffre when she was a teenager, described a call in which she said she 'didn't want to do it' and that she felt trapped by the power and reach of Jeffrey Epstein's circle.

Figueroa told interviewers he remembered her voice as trembling and that they discussed how someone with influence might silence her, even invoking Diana's fatal crash as an example of what could happen to someone who crossed powerful people. Those remarks were made in video interviews posted online and quoted in contemporaneous coverage.

Figueroa also said he had seen photographs Giuffre developed shortly after the trip, notably the image showing Prince Andrew with his arm around Giuffre, and that Giuffre herself believed she had been coerced. His account aligns with the narrative Giuffre sets out in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, and with testimony she gave publicly in earlier years.

New Context From the Memoir and Broadcast Excerpts

Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, was published posthumously by Knopf on 21 October 2025; excerpts and broadcast segments accompanied the release, notably on CBS's Sunday Morning, which ran material drawn directly from the book and interviews with Giuffre's co-writer Amy Wallace.

The memoir and those excerpts provide first-person detail about Giuffre's recruitment by Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago, her trafficking by Epstein's network, and the fear she says she experienced when facing men in positions of power.

Publishers and broadcasters stress that the memoir was completed with Giuffre's collaboration and that the excerpts are primary material, not third-hand reporting, which is why Figueroa's contemporaneous recollection of the developed photograph and Giuffre's immediate distress are important pieces in the wider record.

Prince Andrew, Denials and The Settlement

Prince Andrew has long denied sexually abusing Giuffre; his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview remains a pivotal moment in public perception, when he said he had 'no recollection' of meeting her and disputed elements of her account.

That interview, and subsequent civil litigation, culminated in an out-of-court settlement announced in February 2022. The settlement's terms were not disclosed, though media reports and parliamentary scrutiny have repeatedly sought clarity about the reported sums and who funded any payment.

Estimates and investigative reporting have placed the figure at differing levels; some outlets and MPs have referenced figures as high as £12 million ($15–16 million) while official filings withheld a precise amount.

Legal filings accompanying the dismissal of Giuffre's civil claim stated only that Andrew would make a 'substantial donation' to Giuffre's charity supporting victims' rights; neither party admitted liability in the settlement, and the confidentiality around the payment has itself become a matter of public debate.

Virginia Giuffre's death in April 2025 has intensified scrutiny of the Epstein case and of the institutions that enabled it, and Figueroa's recent interviews have renewed public attention on the human cost behind the headlines.

Nobody's Girl records one woman's testimony — and her ex-boyfriend's account is now part of the public archive that policymakers, journalists, and survivors will return to as questions about accountability, transparency, and the weight of power are pursued.