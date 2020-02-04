Olivia Culpo is knocking on everyone's hearts and asking for a little monetary support and prayers for Lexi Altobelli, who lost her parents and sister in the tragic crash that also killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and four others.

The former Miss Universe shared her photo with the 16-year-old Altobelli on her Instagram, where she talked about the tragic helicopter crash that killed the teen's family and others. She also asked for financial aid to support Altobelli with her future expenses at school and at home.

"A week ago today Lexi's entire life changed forever when her mom, dad, and little sister died in the tragic helicopter crash alongside Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan. Please see the link in my bio to help in any way," Culpo captioned the photo.

The funds collected from the GoFundMe page will go to "funeral expenses, Lexi's future education, as well as other general living costs." Culpo assured that "no amount is too small" and that even "the smallest amount symbolises your support and love for a family who really needs it right now."

"If you can't donate, please hold Lexi and her brother and all of the other families involved in this tragedy in your heart ❤️ I can't imagine what could possibly ease their pain at this time, but I know thoughts and prayers can go a long way," the model concluded her post.

Altobelli appreciated Culpo's thoughts and efforts and simply commented on the post with a couple of heart emojis.

As of writing, the "Support for the Altobelli Family" GoFundMe page has raised more than half of its goal in a matter of seven days. It has now received $302, 116 towards its goal of $500,000.

Altobelli's father, John Altobelli, 56, was the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College (OCC). He traveled on the helicopter with his wife Keri, 46, and daughter Alyssa, 13. The family is survived by Alexis and her brother J.J., who is a scout for the Boston Red Sox. Aside from Culpo's GoFundMe page, the OCC also set up the Altobelli Family Memorial Fund for the bereaved family.