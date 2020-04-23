While former bandmates of One Direction continue dropping hints about a potential reunion in the cards for later this year, here's what we know about the anticipated event till now.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are rumoured to be in talks for One Direction reunion on July 23, the 10th anniversary of the boy band's formation on "The X Factor UK." However, there is still a question mark on whether it will be attended by the band's fifth member Zayn Malik, who was the first to leave the band.

After Malik's abrupt exit from the chart-topping band in 2011, the rest of the band continued making music. OneD released four studio albums between 2011 and 2014, and an additional one "Made in the A.M." in March 2015, before announcing their hiatus later that year in August.

Payne, who has been most outspoken about the reunion, told The Sun earlier this month: "We've got a 10-year anniversary coming up, so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks, which has been really nice...At the moment, I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say."

Styles, Horan, Payne, and Tomlinson are apparently trying to mend bridges with Malik, as they re-followed the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer on social media. The suit was followed by One Direction's official Twitter account as well, however, there is no response from Malik.

Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram live with his "Midnight" collaborator DJ Alesso, Payne confessed that it would be unlikely for Malik to rejoin the band, and even joked that Alesso should fill in for Malik.

"I think it is a bit premature (to think us re-following Zayn means he's back). Look at it this the way, every time one of us releases an album it is another two years and now with this (coronavirus) on top of it everyone has had to backlog tours almost and cancel things," the 26-year-old said.

The "Strip That Down" singer also revealed that he had been getting scolded by former bandmate Tomlinson for revealing their plans to the world. "I can't say too much. Louis told me off for revealing a little bit about our plans the other day," Payne said.

It only adds more to the speculations that the band has something astounding planned for the event, and don't want to ruin the surprise by talking too much about it.