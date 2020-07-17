One Direction has divulged details on their plans for its milestone 10th anniversary celebration, and it includes an "immersive and exciting interactive fan experience."

Simon Jones PR, the company that handles publicity for the group, announced a new website and more offerings by the former boy band which will celebrate a decade of its formation on Thursday, July 23. The band which consisted of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, officially disbanded in 2016, a year after Malik left the immensely popular group.

"To celebrate this date, alongside the fan frenzy, there will be a brand-new 1D anniversary website, a 10-year celebration video especially made for their fans, and interactive playlists and activations across digital platforms," read a press release by Simon Jones PR.

According to the statement, the website created for the 1D anniversary will be an immersive and exciting interactive fan experience, a one-stop hub for all the things Directioners could want including the band's history from their first audition until their departures. The website will also feature "rarely-seen content" and behind-the-scenes looks of the five-member boy band, which was formed on "X-Factor" in 2010.

Apart from the website, the specially created celebratory anniversary video will be shared on YouTube. Meanwhile, revamped playlists of their music will be streamed on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music while Amazon's Alexa will toast One Direction by singing "Happy Birthday" on July 23.

While Horan, Styles, Tomlinson, and Payne have teased the anniversary celebrations at one point or another, their estranged band member Zayn Malik has stayed silent on it. It is still not ascertained if the 27-year-old, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, will virtually join his former bandmates for the milestone anniversary celebrations. The "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" hitmaker is even missing from the picture of the bandmates shared by Simon Jones PR to announce the anniversary plans.

The group was originally planning to reunite for a special appearance, which Payne teased earlier this year, but the plans were changed due to coronavirus pandemic. Horan quashed rumours a 1D reunion in May, saying that the band is not getting back together, for the time being, noting that there were no plans in place to reform when they went on hiatus in 2016.

"We've been chatting about it, little bits and pieces that we can do, but nothing in terms of getting the band back together, so for now, no," the 26-year-old said.

One Direction was one of the most popular bands when it disbanded four years ago, having sold over 200 million records worldwide, with over 21 billion streams across all streaming platforms within their six-year career. The group has won nearly 200 awards including seven BRIT Awards, four MTV Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, seven American Music Awards, and 28 Kids Choice Awards.