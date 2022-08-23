A Lancashire couple is raking in thousands of pounds after opening an account on OnlyFans, a website known for its racy content.

Jasmine Grogan, 19, and Macauley Murchie, 22, were really struggling to pay their bills when they decided to give OnlyFans a try, and it turned out so well for them that they have not looked back since. The couple claimed that they managed to make £18,000 in their first month on the website.

They now work as a team to create content for their OnlyFans account and plan to make "at least" six figures a year, writes the DailyStar. Macauley has quit his job as a bricklayer so he can focus on creating content.

Jasmine Grogan is confident that they will be able to make six figures by the end of the year. She added that they even decided to put a mortgage down on a house.

"We used to make £1,900 between us and now our monthly income is between £6,000 and £12,000," she said.

"It really has been life changing for both of us, we are financially free at such young ages and it's only going to get better. We always wanted more money but never actually set the account up, then one day we just decided to do it and it was the best decision we ever made," she added.

OnlyFans gained popularity during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns. Several people quit their regular jobs to make money through OnlyFans.

A 25-year-old woman named Kaya Corbridge, who also hails from Lancashire, has been able to make more than £2 million through her OnlyFans accounts. She joined the platform in 2017 and has more than 100,000 subscribers, according to Leeds Live.

Another British couple, who had quit their jobs during lockdown, have claimed that they now make £10,000 per month through their OnlyFans account. The couple, who hail from Bristol, have an account called "Tee and Miks," and they dress as Tarzan and Jane to make thousands of pounds each month.

The British company claims that it has millions of content creators who earn money from their videos and photos.