A young woman recently discovered her partner was outsourcing his emotional labour to an algorithm. After finding a digital trail of pros-and-cons lists on his device, she had to decide whether their relationship could survive such a calculated betrayal.

The fallout from his 'artificial' decision-making process has sparked a massive debate about the role of technology in our private lives.

An Unintended Glimpse into a Digital Betrayal

Lindsey Hall shared that she walked away from her partner following a glimpse into his ChatGPT history. While using her then-boyfriend's laptop because her own phone had run out of power, she found the distressing queries that eventually ended their time together.

'I invaded his privacy, I never should've read what I read,' she admitted. 'The man is allowed to share private thoughts with a robot he never intended for me to see. But I dare you to come across your partner's ChatGPT, read those words, and not to unravel all moral senses,' Hall wrote, defending her choice to those critical of her opening the 'Relationship Issues and Uncertainty' folder.

The logs showed her former partner was weighing up his commitment and doubting several parts of their life together. Initially, she assumed the chatbot would be filled with his usual complaints regarding her three pet cats.

The Algorithmic Verdict on Love

Her heart sank as she accessed the tab and saw the AI's concluding guidance, which served as the final word in their chat: 'From what you're sharing, you should consider ending the relationship.'

Hall decided to go back to the very start of the log. She found that her partner had questioned the chatbot on whether he should feel love after only three and a half months of dating. By the time she saw these messages, they were five months into the relationship, and things had seemed serious enough for her to visit his home country and meet his parents.

She eventually stumbled upon various entries where her former partner detailed his reservations about her daily habits, her career as a writer, her pets, and even her past struggles with an eating disorder. 'Well the cats definitely, and then there's the whole attraction thing,' one of his messages stated.

Stripping Away Love's Softening Language

Hall confessed that these findings caused her ego to 'evaporate' almost instantly. She explained that because the man 'was rooted in physical affection,' she had never once doubted that his devotion was genuine.

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In her writing, Hall described the shock of reading those words, which felt impossible to link to the man she had shared her bed with for months. 'A few lines later came the body of it. I was too petite. Too frail-looking getting out of the shower he noticed once. In the beginning my hair looked damaged,' she wrote. 'My [ED] history made him worry what would happen if I relapsed and he lost all attraction.'

Even so, the most painful part for her wasn't his critique of her looks, but his views on her character and what she had accomplished. 'I'm just not proud of her,' he confessed to the chatbot.

Reflecting on the experience, Hall noted that while these logs were like a private diary, reading the AI's responses was far worse. She felt the technology was 'predisposed to agree' with her former partner, essentially validating his 'cruel' perspective and making his harsh judgements seem logical.

An Accumulation of Negative Variables

The moment of realisation turned into a quiet, late-night exit as the reality of his hidden perspective set in. 'In the privacy of his own thoughts, I was not being held in the warm and forgiving light I had imagined. I was not someone he adored. I was a set of liabilities. A ruminating amount of concerns,' Hall penned.

'An accumulation of negative variables to be sorted and weighed and dissected through... and alarmingly easy to summarise (or so it felt).'

At 1 a.m., she gathered her things and her charger, slipping out into the night without a word. When she ignored his subsequent messages, he eventually showed up at her front door, only for Hall to open it and tell him to 'Get the f**k out of here.'

Facing the Fallout and Finding Forgiveness

Seeing him in tears was 'unsettling,' Hall admitted, but that brief moment of sympathy vanished as the most painful words from the log came rushing back. She finally told him she had seen the entire exchange with the AI, leaving him looking 'stricken, horrified' and 'instantly ashamed.'

Crying and apologising, the man claimed his messages were just an outlet for his relationship anxiety. He tried to convince her that he didn't want the relationship to end and insisted he was deeply sorry for what he had written.

Hall decided to stay and give the relationship another go, and the pair continued dating for several months. Despite the extra time together, she found it impossible to shake the blunt, private thoughts he had confessed to the chatbot. In the final part of her story, Hall explained that she has since moved past the resentment and no longer views her former boyfriend as a villain.

Hall noted that while everyone has flaws and relationships often involve uncertainty, she believes in being with someone who chooses her because of those traits, not someone who has to talk himself into loving her.

'Intimacy does not erase judgment. Loving someone does not mean being blinded by their flaws,' she wrote. 'But I do think there is a difference between loving someone despite their absurdities and trying to decide whether they are, on balance, tolerable enough to actually choose.' She added, 'Truthfully, we were probably just not right for each other and it simply bled out into this situation.'