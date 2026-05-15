AI is pushing further into our private lives now that developers want to plug chatbots directly into our bank accounts. OpenAI just announced a new preview feature that lets you link your financial portfolios straight to their main chatbot.

The whole setup runs through Plaid, a popular connecting platform already used by 12,000 financial institutions, including heavyweights like Chase, Capital One, and Fidelity. The tech giant clearly wants to turn its software into an all-in-one financial dashboard. But naturally, people are already asking hard questions about how their private consumer data will be treated.

How the OpenAI and Plaid Integration Aims to Transform Personal Finance

The core objective of this update is to centralise personal economic data by allowing individuals to view detailed spending histories and active subscriptions through a single interface. The technology company noted that its user base is already highly engaged with monetary topics. OpenAI outlined in its announcement: 'More than 200 million people are already going to ChatGPT every month with finance questions – from budgeting to tips on how to cut back on spending.'

By authorising this direct access, the system intends to offer specific advice for major life decisions like securing a mortgage or selecting credit cards. The company explained: 'Now, users can securely connect their financial accounts with Plaid to get the full view of their financial picture in the context of their personal goals, lifestyle, and priorities that they've shared with ChatGPT, powered by OpenAI's advanced reasoning capabilities.'

At launch, this capability is strictly limited to individuals residing in the United States who are subscribed to the platform's highest premium tier. This Pro subscription requires a monthly investment of $200 (£148). The developer stated regarding a broader future release: 'We'll learn and improve from early use before rolling it out to Plus, with the goal of making it available to everyone.'

A preview for Pro users: a new personal finance experience in ChatGPT.



Pro users in the U.S. can securely connect financial accounts, see where their money is going, and ask questions based on the information they choose to connect.



Your full financial picture, now in ChatGPT. pic.twitter.com/NjbJqOqFRi — ChatGPT (@ChatGPTapp) May 15, 2026

Navigating Privacy Concerns Following the ChatGPT Health Launch

The move into banking follows the company's prior expansion into the medical sector with the debut of ChatGPT Health in January. That service was structured around medical inquiries but carried a strict disclaimer noting it was 'not intended for diagnosis or treatment.' Both the medical and financial industries mandate rigorous data protection standards due to the inherently private nature of the information involved.

To address these security concerns, the software developer has promised that individuals will maintain full 'control over their data.' This includes the immediate right to sever the connection to their bank at any given time. According to the platform's terms of service, the company retains up to 30 days to fully delete user information from its servers following a disconnection request.

Users can also go in and manually clear out stored 'financial memories,' which are things like savings goals or upcoming bills. These offer users extra layers of control.

OpenAI has announced plans to let users "securely connect" ChatGPT to their bank accounts through Plaid.



"The proposed intention is for ChatGPT to provide users with curated financial advice." pic.twitter.com/MVLVtMQuTD — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) May 15, 2026

What Access the Chatbot Retains and Potential Security Risks

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Figuring out how data is handled is a significant concern for anyone considering connecting their bank account to an outside application. There is an opt-in setting labelled 'Improve the model for everyone,' which allows financial conversations to be fed back into the system to train the broader AI. To ease concerns, OpenAI noted that the bot cannot make changes to accounts or access full account numbers.

Despite these functional limitations, the application will retain visibility over account balances, transaction logs, active stock portfolios, and major liabilities such as credit card debt. The company has not fully disclosed how this financial data will be handled outside of standard model training parameters.

Even so, they have not shared many specifics on how they plan to defend this incredibly personal data against advanced hacks. That lack of detail has industry experts questioning whether the integration is actually safe to use right now.