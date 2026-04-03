In a move that has sent ripples through the tech world this week, OpenAI has finalized a major acquisition that could redefine its global presence. The company has entered the media space after acquiring TBPN, the hosts of the tech-heavy talk show, confirmed this Wednesday. The programme, a staple for Silicon Valley's elite, marks a new chapter as OpenAI expands beyond pure development.

Every weekday, John Coogan and Jordi Hays host a three-hour live stream of TBPN from Los Angeles, featuring a rotating lineup of founders, investors, and tech leaders. While the acquisition is official, both parties have kept the price tag undisclosed.

The Power of an Elite Audience

Although TBPN pulls in a relatively small audience of roughly 70,000 viewers per show, it has earned a loyal following from tech elites who find its coverage more favourable than the mainstream press. High-profile bosses like Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, and Sam Altman have all sat down for interviews on the programme.

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With just 11 staff members, the business started in October 2024 and transitioned to daily three-hour broadcasts in March 2025, reporting a profitable run with $5 million (£3.78 million) in ad revenue last year. Based on company figures, the show was expected to see its earnings climb past the $30 million (£22.68 million) mark by the end of 2026.

Beyond the financials and the star-studded guest roster, OpenAI's true prize is a unique dataset and a powerful direct-to-audience channel. This acquisition effectively hands them a year's worth of daily conversations with the very individuals driving the evolution of artificial intelligence.

Rewriting the Communication Playbook

Fidji Simo, the head of applications at OpenAI, put the deal into perspective by explaining that traditional PR strategies are no longer relevant to their mission. She explained that the organisation operates differently from a standard firm, stating, 'The standard communications playbook just doesn't apply to us. We're not a typical company. We're driving a really big technological shift.'

In a memo sent to employees, Simo explained that bringing the show in-house will allow the firm to build more genuine connections with the audience during this critical turning point for AI. 'We're driving a really big technological shift. And with the mission of bringing AGI to the world comes a responsibility to help create a space for a real, constructive conversation about the changes AI creates,' she wrote.

Editorial Independence and Longstanding Ties

Simo said TBPN 'will continue to run their programming, choose their guests, and make their own editorial decisions. That's foundational to their credibility, and it's something we're explicitly protecting as part of this agreement.'

Taking to X to commend the programme, OpenAI's Sam Altman shared, 'TBPN is my favorite tech show.' The chief executive expressed his desire for the team to maintain their signature style, noting, 'We want them to keep that going and for them to do what they do so well. I don't expect them to go any easier on us, am sure I'll do my part to help enable that with occasional stupid decisions.'

TBPN is my favorite tech show.



We want them to keep that going and for them to do what they do so well.



I don't expect them to go any easier on us, am sure I'll do my part to help enable that with occasional stupid decisions. — Sam Altman (@sama) April 2, 2026

Coogan confirmed on X that TBPN's daily schedule remains unchanged, describing the deal as a 'full circle moment' due to his history with Sam Altman. Mentioning their connection back to Y Combinator, the incubator Altman once led, Coogan noted, 'He funded my first company in 2013,' highlighting a professional bond that has lasted over a decade.

TBPN has been acquired by OpenAI!



The show is staying the same and we’ll continue to go live at 11am pacific every weekday.



This is a full circle moment for me as I’ve worked with @sama for well over a decade. He funded my first company in 2013. Then helped us fix a serious… — John Coogan (@johncoogan) April 2, 2026

During his time at Founders Fund, Coogan recalled that the initial project he came across was the funding round OpenAI held following the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022. Addressing the timing of the announcement during Thursday's broadcast, he reassured the audience that the news was genuine, stating, 'This is not an April fools joke.'