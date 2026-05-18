The Gates Foundation Trust no longer holds even a single share of Microsoft. A 13F filing made public on 15 May confirmed that the trust sold its remaining 7.7 million shares during the first quarter of 2026, Daily Investor first noted. The position was worth roughly $3.2 billion (£2.5 billion) at the time.

Headlines treated it as a bombshell. In practice, the exit had been unfolding in plain sight for more than two years.

The trust, which serves as the financial engine behind the Gates Foundation, had been trimming its Microsoft position every quarter since Q4 2023, when it cut its stake by 2.74%. Through 2024, the reductions continued at a steady clip. Then in Q3 2025, the pace accelerated sharply. The trust offloaded approximately 17 million shares in a single quarter — a 65% reduction that dropped Microsoft from its top holding to fourth place in the portfolio.

By year-end 2025, roughly 7.7 million shares remained. The Q1 2026 filing closed the chapter entirely.

How Microsoft Went From 27% of the Portfolio to Zero

At its peak in Q3 2022, Microsoft accounted for approximately 27% of the trust's total holdings after a large block of shares was transferred into the fund. The trust's portfolio stood at $31.7 billion (£25 billion) as of the latest filing. It is the first time since the foundation was established in 2000 that it has held no Microsoft stock.

Gates, who dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975, served as chief executive until 2000 and remained chairman until 2014. His personal net worth stands at approximately $108 billion (£85 billion), according to the 2026 Forbes Billionaires List. The trust is managed day to day by Cascade Asset Management, though Gates serves as sole trustee.

The sell-down tracks directly to a strategic decision Gates made public in May 2025. The Gates Foundation committed to spending roughly $200 billion (£158 billion) over the next 20 years and closing its doors permanently on 31 December 2045, according to a foundation press release.

'There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people,' Gates wrote at the time.

The foundation plans to increase its annual budget from approximately $6 billion (£4.7 billion) to $9 billion (£7.1 billion). A fund winding down on a fixed schedule needs steady liquidity, not a concentrated position in a single equity.

Ackman Buys What Gates Sold

The filing landed alongside a very different bet. On the same day, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman disclosed that his firm Pershing Square Capital Management had built a new Microsoft position of roughly 5.65 million shares worth approximately $2.09 billion (£1.65 billion) at quarter-end, 24/7 Wall Street noted.

Ackman funded the purchase by liquidating Pershing Square's long-held Alphabet position. He described Microsoft's planned $190 billion (£150 billion) in 2026 capital expenditure as 'growth capex that should drive future revenue generation' rather than a margin drag, according to a post on X.

As two of the largest forces in equity markets -- growing index ownership and increasing amounts of capital controlled by extremely short-term-oriented, leveraged, volatility-intolerant investors -- converge, we have found occasional opportunities to acquire some of the most… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) May 15, 2026

Microsoft's underlying numbers offered context for the contrasting moves. The company generated $281 billion (£222 billion) in trailing revenue. Its AI division reached a $37 billion (£29 billion) annualised run rate, up 123% year on year. Cash and short-term investments exceeded $78 billion (£62 billion), Moneywise confirmed. Azure, the company's cloud platform, continued to grow at a double-digit pace, and its OpenAI partnership has placed it at the centre of enterprise AI adoption.

For Microsoft shareholders, the distinction between the two filings matters. A founder's trust selling for charitable obligations carries different signal weight than an activist dumping shares over deteriorating fundamentals. Microsoft's free cash flow alone exceeded $73 billion (£58 billion) at the time of both disclosures. Shares dipped 0.42% to $422.07 (£333) on the day the Gates filing became public.

Gates built his fortune through Microsoft. Fifty-one years after he co-founded the company, the last financial link between his philanthropic arm and the firm that made him the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 1987 is gone.