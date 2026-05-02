A reported marketing campaign linked to US tech-backed groups is said to be paying social media influencers to promote American artificial intelligence while also warning that China's AI progress could pose a threat.

The influencers are believed to be part of Build American AI, a nonprofit tied to a political fundraising group supported by major figures in the US tech industry.

The campaign, according to reporting by WIRED, focuses on shaping how people see artificial intelligence at a time when it is becoming more important in politics, business and everyday life. At the same time, it also shows growing concern over how social media influencers are used to spread political messages that may not always be clearly labelled.

Influencers Paid to Promote AI Messages About China

Build American AI is described in reporting as a nonprofit connected to a larger political fundraising network supported by tech investors and executives. These backers are linked to major companies in the artificial intelligence and defence technology space.

The campaign is said to have two main phases. The first phase involved influencers posting normal lifestyle content, such as family routines or personal productivity tips, while talking positively about artificial intelligence made in the United States. Some of these posts were labelled as adverts, but the funding source behind them was not always made clear.

The second phase reportedly shifted focus. Influencers were encouraged to talk more directly about China, with messages suggesting that China's progress in AI could create risks for jobs, data privacy and national security in the United States. In some cases, marketing agencies allegedly offered thousands of dollars per video to creators willing to share these talking points.

According to people involved in the outreach, influencers were given suggested scripts that linked everyday life to political ideas. For example, they were encouraged to speak about AI while doing normal activities like cooking or caring for children, while also mentioning the importance of the US staying ahead of China in technology.

Social Media Content Supports US AI

Some influencers reportedly accepted the deals and posted content supporting US AI development. One example described in the reporting shows a creator speaking outdoors in front of an American flag while talking about how AI helps her daily life and how the US should continue leading in the field.

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However, not all creators agreed to take part. Some said they were uncomfortable with the strong focus on China and the idea of turning lifestyle content into political messaging.

This has led to criticism from experts, who argue that many viewers may not realise when content is funded by political or corporate groups, especially when it is presented as normal lifestyle advice or personal opinion.

One academic quoted in the reporting warned that this kind of hidden advertising can be harmful because people may believe they are watching independent content when it is actually paid messaging. As AI becomes more advanced, companies and investors are trying to influence how the public thinks about its advantages and risks.

People who support strong US development of AI say competition with China is real. They argue the US needs to invest heavily to stay ahead, both to protect its economy and for national security.

US Leads China in AI But Gap Is Narrowing

The US is still generally considered ahead of China in overall AI development, especially when it comes to cutting-edge research and building the most advanced AI models. Companies like OpenAI, Google and Microsoft continue to lead in producing frontier systems and turning new research into global products.

China, however, is not far behind and is catching up quickly, particularly in applying AI at large scale across industries and in producing a high volume of research and patents. In some areas, China's speed of deployment and government-backed investment gives it a strong advantage, even if it is still slightly behind in top-level breakthroughs. Because of this, most experts now describe the situation as a fast-moving competition where the gap has narrowed significantly in recent years.