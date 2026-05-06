Meta Platforms is expanding its use of artificial intelligence to identify underage users across its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, amid mounting regulatory pressure on social media companies to strengthen child safety protections.

According to reports, Meta's new system scans profiles using a mix of behavioural signals, text analysis and visual cues to determine whether a user may be underage, even if they have entered an adult date of birth.

The technology examines posts, captions, bios and images for 'contextual clues' such as references to school life or birthday celebrations, while also analysing visual markers like facial structure and height.

Accounts May Be Locked Pending Verification

Meta has stressed that the system 'is not facial recognition', instead relying on general patterns rather than identifying specific individuals. However, users flagged by the system could face significant restrictions. If an account is suspected to belong to someone under the platform's minimum age, typically 13, it may be deactivated or locked until the user verifies their age.

Verification methods can include uploading official identification or completing a facial age estimation check via third-party tools such as Yoti.

In practice, this means legitimate users could be required to submit sensitive personal data simply to regain access to their accounts, raising concerns about privacy and potential false positives.

One report noted that if Meta's AI determines an account may be underage, the account will be deactivated, and the account holder will need to verify their age to continue using it.

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AI Detection Expands Globally

The rollout is already underway in several regions, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, with plans to expand further into Europe and beyond.

Meta says the system has already placed millions of accounts into stricter, age-appropriate settings designed to limit exposure to harmful content and restrict interactions with strangers.

These 'Teen Accounts' include safeguards such as reduced messaging capabilities and content filters, particularly for users under 16.

The company has framed the initiative as part of a broader effort to protect minors online, especially as governments increase scrutiny over the role of social media in youth mental health and online safety.

Privacy And Accuracy Concerns

Despite the safety rationale, critics warn that AI-driven age verification carries significant risks. Automated systems can misclassify users, potentially locking out adults while failing to detect determined underage users.

Experts have long cautioned that such technologies may struggle with accuracy and fairness, particularly across different demographics and contexts.

There are also broader concerns about the growing reliance on biometric data. Facial age estimation tools, while designed to avoid storing identity information, still require users to submit images or video selfies, raising questions about data handling and consent.

Balancing Safety And User Rights

The push towards stricter age verification reflects a wider industry trend, as regulators worldwide demand stronger protections for children online. Laws and proposals in multiple jurisdictions are increasingly mandating age checks for digital platforms.

For Meta, the challenge lies in balancing these obligations with user trust. While the company insists its AI tools are designed to enhance safety, the possibility of account lockouts and identity checks could frustrate users and spark further debate over digital privacy.

As the technology expands, the question is no longer whether platforms will verify users' ages, but how far they will go, and at what cost to accessibility and personal data.