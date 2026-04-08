Oracle has delivered a devastating blow to hundreds of its California-based staff, following a major shift in the company's regional operations. Despite the tech giant reporting staggering quarterly revenues, the firm is moving ahead with significant redundancies across its historic Silicon Valley sites.

This sudden workforce reduction raises urgent questions about the human cost of corporate restructuring during a period of record financial gain.

Massive Redundancies Hit Historic Silicon Valley Hubs

The firm's extensive redundancy programme will impact 318 staff members in Redwood City and 184 in Santa Clara, according to WARN documents filed with the Employment Development Department on 1 April. This figure grows further with the inclusion of 158 roles in Pleasanton and an additional 50 positions in Santa Monica, pushing the total number of losses across the state to 710. These terminations are slated to take effect by 1 June.

The redundancies are concentrated across several key locations, including the iconic 500 Oracle Parkway site in Redwood City that once served as the firm's global base. Beyond the former headquarters, the workforce reduction also hits the Leonard Stocking Drive offices in Santa Clara and the company's facility on Owens Drive in Pleasanton.

Corporate Strategy Shifts Amid Regional Tech Downturn

Although Oracle uprooted its main offices—first for Austin in 2020 and more recently for Nashville in 2024—the firm has long maintained a substantial footprint in Northern California.

This latest retreat coincides with a painful start to the year for the region, where joblessness climbed throughout San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara as the local tech sector continues to shed staff.

Industry leaders, including Meta, Google, and Amazon, have similarly reduced their headcounts lately, despite channelling massive investment into artificial intelligence. This wave of private-sector instability is mirrored in the public sector, where 127 San Francisco municipal employees are losing their roles as the city grapples with a substantial budget shortfall.

🚨 Oracle just announced 30,000 layoffs. The biggest single tech layoff in the last 12 months

To put that in context:



▫️ Oracle: 30,000 (today)

▫️ Intel: 25,000 (Apr 2025)

▫️ Amazon: 16,000 (Jan 2026)

▫️ Microsoft: 9,000 (Jul 2025)

▫️ Block: 4,000 (Feb 2026)



That's 80,000+ jobs… pic.twitter.com/zV2I4ElE53 — Ruben (@rdominguezibar) March 31, 2026

While the definitive scale of Oracle's restructuring remains unconfirmed, current estimates suggest the number of job losses has reached into the thousands. This sweeping reduction includes 491 staff members in Seattle, a significant portion of the 162,000-strong workforce the company reported globally in May 2025. This internal upheaval is mirrored by external market pressure, as the firm's share price has plummeted by almost 27% since the start of the year.

Sudden Dismissals and Emotional Toll of Instant Lockouts

According to official labour filings, Oracle informed its staff that redundancies would be formalised by 31 March, with their final day of service set for 1 June. These local cuts contribute to a staggering global total, as Forbes reports that 30,000 workers—spanning the US, India, Canada, Mexico, and Uruguay—were dismissed in a single week.

I am the Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Oracle Corporation.



Last Tuesday, I sent an email to 30,000 people at 6 AM.



Yesterday morning, I onboarded 1 person at $950,000 a year.



Both were my responsibility. Both were executed flawlessly.



The email said: "After… — Peter Girnus 🦅 (@gothburz) April 7, 2026

Reports from Business Insider indicate that the affected workforce learned of their fate through a company-wide digital memo. In a message obtained by the publication, the firm informed individuals that, 'After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day.'

6 AM. Here is a leaked cold email of Oracle layoff.



“Today is your last working day.”



Crazy how everything feels normal… until it isn’t.

If this hit you, I hope you’re okay.



If you need a referral, help, or just want to talk - my DMs are open.#layoffs #oracle pic.twitter.com/6E0eHiYeme — Disha (@disha_jindgar) April 1, 2026

Writing on LinkedIn, ex-Oracle staffer Sudhindra Arsikere described how the redundancy notice arrived at 6 a.m. local time, with his digital credentials being cancelled instantly. 'One email. All Accesses revoked before I finished reading it,' Arsikere said.

'Years of performance reviews. Years of KT sessions. Appraisal discussion. Late nights owning outcomes nobody else wanted. Gone in a paragraph written by someone who know my name only from HR Database,' Arsikere added.

The redundancies have swept through the company with little regard for department or seniority, touching nearly every area of the business. Highly skilled software engineers and strategy leads found themselves out of work alongside those in user experience, quality assurance, sales, and technical analysis.

Record Revenues vs. Executive Appointments

Under the provisions of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, businesses are legally bound to provide 60 days' warning before a mass redundancy takes place. In practice, however, firms often choose to sever ties with staff the moment the announcement is made, opting to fulfill their obligations by providing full pay throughout that mandatory two-month window.

In the quarter closing on 28 February, the business posted a turnover of $17.2 billion (£12.81 billion), representing a significant 22% jump compared to the previous year. At the same time, official documents reveal that Oracle has appointed Hilary Maxson as its new chief financial officer. Her compensation includes a $950,000 (£707,479.25) starting salary, with the potential to earn an additional $2.5 million (£1.86 million) through a yearly performance-linked bonus.