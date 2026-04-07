Goldman Sachs has issued a stark warning to technology workers affected by artificial intelligence-related layoffs, highlighting that the path to reemployment is likely to be longer and pay cuts are almost inevitable.

Workers displaced from technology-disrupted roles take around one month longer to secure new positions and suffer real earnings losses exceeding 3%, according to a report by Goldman Sachs strategist Pierfrancesco Mei.

The note also emphasises occupational downgrading, with displaced employees more likely to move into routine roles requiring fewer analytical and interpersonal skills. The same technological advances that eliminate jobs are simultaneously reducing the market value of existing skill sets.

Read more Oracle Layoffs Hit Staff Worldwide as AI Push Drives Immediate Job Cuts Oracle Layoffs Hit Staff Worldwide as AI Push Drives Immediate Job Cuts

Massive Layoffs Already Underway

The impact of AI on employment is already visible across major technology companies. Block recently cut 40% of its workforce in AI-related reductions, one of the largest percentage layoffs in the sector this year.

Oracle reportedly laid off up to 30,000 employees across the United States, Mexico, and other countries on 1 April, while Meta has also reduced staff as part of wider restructuring efforts.

Over 52,000 US tech employees were laid off in the first quarter of 2026, according to analysis by Challenger, Gray and Christmas. March alone accounted for 18,720 job cuts in the technology sector, a 40% increase year-on-year and the highest first-quarter total since 2023, when 102,391 technology roles were cut.

Industry Shifts and Financial Implications

Analysts say that companies are redirecting budgets from human resources towards artificial intelligence investments.

Andy Challenger, chief revenue officer at Challenger, Gray and Christmas, noted that while AI cannot replace all roles, it is reducing demand for coding and other technical functions in technology firms.

Goldman Sachs highlights that displaced tech workers face not only immediate pay reductions but also prolonged periods of unemployment, creating financial strain. For workers moving into lower-skilled positions, even a modest 3% earnings loss can have a significant cumulative impact over time.

Expert Commentary and Workforce Advice

Goldman Sachs' analysis underlines that short-term transitions are particularly difficult for tech employees compared to those in more stable occupations. The note warns that technological disruption accelerates occupational downgrading, making re-skilling an essential strategy for displaced workers.

Block Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja emphasised the importance of adapting to AI tools, telling Yahoo Finance that automation can dramatically shorten the time required to complete tasks.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon acknowledged in his annual shareholder letter that artificial intelligence is eliminating some roles while creating others in fields such as cybersecurity and AI itself, highlighting the uneven impact on the workforce.

Block's CFO explained to me this evening the mechanics behind the decision to layoff 40% of its staff to pursue AI driven work functions.



Some excerpts:



Q: Read on the business since announcing the decision?



A: I mean, look, we've been on this journey for a little while. This... — Brian Sozzi (@BrianSozzi) March 4, 2026

Real-World Examples

The consequences of AI-driven layoffs are already evident. Block's 40% workforce reduction affected thousands of employees, while Oracle's global cuts disrupted teams across multiple countries.

Tech professionals face the dual challenge of finding new employment while adapting to a rapidly evolving labour market where their previous skills may be less valuable.

Goldman Sachs advises that technology workers displaced by AI focus on acquiring new skills and understanding emerging tools to maintain their employability in the sector.

The report underscores that while AI creates opportunities, it also imposes immediate challenges for workers navigating an increasingly automated technology landscape.