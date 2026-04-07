Read more '2016 Is the New 2026' Explained: Why the Viral Movement Is Reviving 2016 Music, Trends, and Pop Culture '2016 Is the New 2026' Explained: Why the Viral Movement Is Reviving 2016 Music, Trends, and Pop Culture

Starbucks is definitely turning back the clock, bringing back two of its most talked-about drinks and stirring a mix of excitement and quiet scepticism among fans. The S'mores Frappuccino and the Unicorn Frappuccino are set to return after years off the menu.

Some of the brand's most viral creations are making a comeback, reviving the flavours and colours that once dominated social media coffee culture. For many customers, it feels like a reunion with something familiar. For others, it raises a simple question about where the brand is heading next.

Starbucks is trying to reconnect with its roots while adapting to changing habits. The result is a blend of nostalgia and strategy, with a careful attempt on staying relevant in a fast-changing market.

Two Viral Drinks Make an Unlikely Comeback

The S'mores Frappuccino, last seen in 2019, built a loyal following with its mix of chocolate, marshmallow and graham flavours. The Unicorn Frappuccino, launched in 2017, became a global sensation thanks to its bright colours and shifting flavours.

According to TheStreet, both drinks are now returning after years of absence from the menu board, marking one of the brand's most noticeable menu revivals in recent times. The report said the decision leans on strong customer demand and the lasting appeal of these limited-time favourites.

The return is not only about taste. It is tied to memory. Customers who once queued for these drinks have moved on in life, yet the pull and the appeal of something familiar has not quite faded.

Coachella Return Signals a Targeted Rollout

The Unicorn Frappuccino will not simply appear everywhere at once. Its return is tied to a specific cultural moment.

The viral drink will be available during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, set for April 10 to 12 and April 17 to 19, as reported by Parade. The festival gives Starbucks a setting where colour, trend and visibility naturally come together.

This points to a more deliberate approach. Rather than a wide release, Starbucks is choosing moments where it can make the strongest impression. It is a strategy that blends product launches with cultural relevance, aimed at younger audiences who drive online conversation.

A Strategy Built on Nostalgia and Reinvention

The return of these drinks ties closely to Starbucks' wider 'Back to Starbucks' strategy. In a recent company statement, Starbucks said it is focusing on strengthening its identity, simplifying operations and improving customer experience.

The company also sees an opportunity to shape a new kind of afternoon routine, positioning its drinks as part of a daily reset rather than just a morning pick-me-up habit.

As outlined in its press release, Starbucks believes it can define this afternoon moment in a way that feels both personal and social. Through its new Energy Refreshers, the company says its offerings provide a 'boost of caffeine that meets evolving customer needs.'

Bringing back past favourites fits neatly into that plan. Familiar drinks draw people in, while new ideas give them a reason to stay curious.

New Spring Menu Adds a Fresh Layer

Alongside the returning drinks, Starbucks is also pushing ahead with new flavours. The spring menu introduces five new options, including the Mango Strawberry Refresher, Mango Strawberry Lemonade Refresher and Mango Dream.

Customers will also find the Iced Mango Cream Chai and the Iced Mango Cream Matcha. Early reactions suggest a strong focus on fruit-forward flavours and lighter options suited to warmer weather, Delish reported.

Starbucks is not simply looking back. It is trying to move forward without losing what made it popular in the first place.