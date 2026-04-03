Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it has struck a data centre belonging to US tech firm Oracle in Dubai, fuelling fresh anxieties about attacks on commercial technology infrastructure in the Gulf.

The claim comes as the IRGC's leadership publicly named 18 major American technology and corporate giants as 'legitimate targets' in retaliation for what Tehran calls Western aggression, a move that could have broad implications for global tech operations.

Dubai authorities have firmly denied that any strike on Oracle's facility took place, describing circulating reports as fabricated and incorrect.

Officials from the Dubai Media Office posted on social media platform X that there is no evidence the Emirate's infrastructure was hit, and no damage has been reported at the site.

IRGC Claim and UAE Response

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps statement, released via state‑linked Iranian news outlets, said its forces targeted a data centre and computing infrastructure operated by Oracle in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Iranian state media coverage, this action was framed as retaliation for recent attacks on Iranian leadership and civilians by US and allied forces.

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In contrast, the UAE government's rapid rebuttal highlighted the lack of any independent confirmation of damage or disruption at the Oracle facility.

Dubai's Media Office emphasised that reports of an attack are unverified and labelled them 'fake news,' underscoring the volatility of the information environment in the midst of the broader conflict.

Expanded Target List of Tech Giants

On 31 March, the IRGC issued a statement declaring 18 major US companies as 'legitimate targets' in response to what it described as foreign 'terrorist operations'. The list spans a wide range of sectors, including major technology firms, cloud infrastructure providers, chipmakers and aerospace corporations.

Among the companies mentioned were household names such as Apple, Microsoft, Google (Alphabet), Meta and Intel. Infrastructure and cloud specialists including Oracle, HP, IBM, Cisco and Dell were also listed alongside advanced computing and artificial intelligence companies like Nvidia and Palantir.

Broader corporate and financial firms such as Tesla, Boeing and J.P. Morgan Chase appeared on the list as well.

The IRGC has characterised these corporations as part of what it calls information and communications technology and artificial intelligence networks that, in its view, support military actions against Iran.

In its announcement, the IRGC warned that these firms should expect targeted actions to begin at a specified time, urging employees and nearby civilians to take protective measures.

Regional Security and Digital Infrastructure Risks

The public naming of corporations reflects an escalation in how the conflict is intersecting not only with conventional military engagements but also with digital and commercial infrastructure.

Analysts have noted that threats to data centres, cloud computing hubs and corporate facilities could pose risks beyond national borders, potentially affecting global cloud services and business continuity for international companies.

There have already been reports of Iranian drone attacks against other cloud infrastructure in the region earlier in the conflict, including data centres operated by Amazon Web Services.

Those strikes reportedly caused service disruptions, highlighting the tangible impact of the conflict on commercial networks.

Corporate and Government Statements

As yet, Oracle has not publicly confirmed any impact to its operations in Dubai, and other companies on the IRGC's list have largely refrained from detailed public comment.

Some firms named in the IRGC statement have acknowledged the situation in broad terms, noting that they are monitoring geopolitical developments and prioritising employee safety.

Governments in the Gulf continue to emphasise accurate reporting and official communications as tensions remain high.

Authorities urge residents and businesses to rely on verified sources amid a rapidly evolving conflict landscape that now encompasses threats to both physical and digital infrastructure.