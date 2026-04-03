Oracle has begun a fresh round of layoffs affecting employees across multiple divisions, including cloud, sales and healthcare units, with some long-serving staff among those dismissed.

The cuts, which began earlier this week, impacted employees globally, according to reporting by Business Insider. Internal notification emails seen by the outlet informed staff that their roles had been eliminated 'as part of a broader organizational change' and that their employment would end immediately.

The move has drawn additional attention after former employees suggested that automated systems may have influenced how redundancies were determined, raising broader questions about decision-making processes during large-scale job cuts.

Claims Of Algorithm Use

Allegations that automated tools influenced redundancy decisions have become a central issue in the fallout. Former employees have suggested that internal systems may have analysed performance data and role classifications when identifying positions for cuts.

Some of the claims have emerged from employees themselves. In a LinkedIn post, former Security Alert Manager Nina Lewis said she was among thousands affected after more than 30 years at the company. She wrote that it 'seems (BUT I DON'T KNOW)' that layoffs may have followed an 'algorithm' targeting certain roles, while stressing that this was her personal impression rather than confirmed information.

Other former employees have raised similar concerns online, though Oracle has not confirmed the use of any automated system in its redundancy process.

Details Of The Layoffs

According to Business Insider, affected employees were told their access to company systems would be revoked shortly after notification, with instructions to provide a personal email address to receive further information about severance and documentation.

BREAKING: Oracle laid off 20,000-30,000 employees this morning with a single 6 am email. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) March 31, 2026

The internal message thanked employees for their contributions but made clear that the decision was final, with no indication of extended transition periods.

The layoffs appear to have affected several business units, though the full scale of the cuts has not been officially confirmed. An Oracle spokesperson declined to comment when contacted.

Shift Towards AI Investment

The job reductions come as Oracle continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure and cloud services, reflecting a broader shift across the technology sector. Other major firms, including Amazon and Meta, have also announced significant workforce reductions in recent months while increasing hiring in AI-focused roles.

This transition has prompted questions about how long-serving employees are assessed as business priorities change, particularly where roles evolve away from measurable output.

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Legal And Workplace Considerations

The suggestion that automated systems could influence redundancy decisions has also raised concerns among labour specialists. In the UK, guidance from the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service states that employers must ensure redundancy processes are fair, transparent and open to challenge.

Studies have warned that relying solely on algorithmic assessments could present risks around accountability and potential indirect discrimination, particularly if certain groups are disproportionately affected.

A Changing Employment Landscape

The situation reflects a wider shift in how large organisations manage their workforces in an increasingly data-driven environment. While claims of algorithm-led layoffs remain unverified, they have added to ongoing debate about the role of automation in employment decisions and the extent of human oversight required.

As restructuring continues across the technology sector, attention is likely to remain on how companies balance efficiency with transparency, particularly during periods of large-scale job cuts.