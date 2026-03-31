Iran has issued one of its bluntest threats yet against US interests in the region, warning it will begin targeting American companies operating in West Asia from 1 April. Analysts say the move could mark a serious escalation in already fraught tensions, with tech giants including Microsoft, Google and Apple singled out among a list of 18 firms.

Iran Targets Tech Giants in Planned West Asia/Gulf Region Attacks

The threat was announced by Iran's powerful military arm, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said the move is a direct response to what it called continued 'targeted assassinations' of Iranian officials amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States and its allies.

In a strongly worded statement carried by state media, the IRGC declared that a total of 18 US companies, many of them major global technology and industrial firms, would be considered potential targets.

'These companies should expect the destruction of their respective units in exchange for each terror act in Iran, starting from 8 pm Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1,' the statement read.

'We advise the employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to preserve their lives,' it added.

A Planned Attack on Industry Giants

The list includes industry giants such as Microsoft, Google, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla and Boeing, reflecting the broad scope of the warning.

The announcement underscores a notable shift in Iran's strategy, expanding its focus beyond military and government targets to include private-sector entities, particularly those involved in technology, communications and artificial intelligence. According to the IRGC, such companies play a role in modern warfare by providing tools used in surveillance, targeting, and military operations.

The rationale reflects growing concerns about the role of private technology firms in global conflicts. Reports indicate that companies specialising in artificial intelligence and data systems have been increasingly integrated into defence and intelligence operations, a trend that Iran has cited as justification for its warning.

The IRGC also urged employees of the named companies in the region to leave their workplaces immediately, warning of potential danger. The advisory extended to civilians living near company facilities, signalling the seriousness of the threat and raising alarm about possible collateral risks.

The developments come amid a broader escalation in the Middle East, where tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel have intensified in recent months. Iranian officials have confirmed the deaths of several high-ranking figures in strikes they attribute to US and Israeli forces, further fuelling calls for retaliation.

Global markets reacted swiftly to the announcement, with investor concerns rising over the potential economic fallout. Major multinational corporations with operations in the Gulf region, particularly in hubs like the United Arab Emirates, could face heightened security risks if the threats materialise.

While Iran has issued similar warnings in the past, analysts note that the inclusion of a specific start date and a detailed list of companies adds weight to the latest threat.

As of now, there has been no immediate response from the companies named in the IRGC statement. However, the warning is expected to prompt heightened security measures and contingency planning across the region.