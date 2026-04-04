Oracle is facing criticism after reports that the company filed thousands of visa applications for foreign workers shortly after terminating thousands of American employees. The dismissals, representing between 12 and 18 per cent of the total workforce, followed by a significant surge in foreign visa applications, have drawn public and political scrutiny. Industry analysts suggest that the software giant is not in financial difficulty but is instead restructuring its workforce to redirect resources towards AI infrastructure.

The contrast between the mass departures and the company's new recruitment drive has raised questions about corporate responsibility. Former employees and domestic labour advocates have criticised the move as a departure from the company's obligations to its existing workforce.

The Controversy Over H-1B Petitions Amid National Job Losses

Read more Oracle Layoff Cuts Ties With 30,000 Workers, Separation Pay Falls Short of Industry Standards Oracle Layoff Cuts Ties With 30,000 Workers, Separation Pay Falls Short of Industry Standards

While the dismissals are ongoing, Oracle has reportedly filed 3,126 petitions to employ H-1B workers for fiscal years 2025 and 2026, with 436 of those petitions reportedly filed this year. The H-1B programme is a federal initiative that allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign nationals in specialised roles, typically requiring a bachelor's degree or higher in a specific field.

Critics argue that the timing of the filings undermines the spirit of the visa programme. By seeking over 3,000 foreign recruits while dismissing 30,000 domestic workers, the company stands accused of prioritising lower-cost international labour over its existing talent pool. The filings have prompted a backlash on social media, with users calling on the government to examine the broader impact of such layoffs alongside H-1B applications.

'If this doesn't make you angry, maybe you need to read some heartfelt posts on LinkedIn from Oracle employees who are US citizens and have been laid off after working at Oracle for years,' one user wrote.

Criticism also surfaced on Reddit, where users were equally pointed. 'I hope Oracle sinks and the board lose it all,' one wrote, while another added: 'Hope Oracle gets crushed when the AI bubble bursts.'

Outrage as Oracle makes thousands of foreign-worker requests amid layoff bloodbath https://t.co/7FJzAtb9bs pic.twitter.com/yFZzKrsNBl — New York Post (@nypost) April 3, 2026

The 6 AM Email to 30,000 Employees

The scale of the redundancies drew further attention due to the manner in which they were communicated. Oracle terminated 30,000 employees via an email reportedly sent at 6 am, a decision that drew criticism from observers who described it as an impersonal approach to large-scale dismissals. Others argued it reflected the operational realities of restructuring at enterprise scale in pursuit of AI investment. Many of those let go were veteran staff who had spent years working on the company's legacy systems.

Retained Workers Refuse to 'Stretch' After Mass Redundancies

The situation inside Oracle's remaining offices is reportedly tense, with those who kept their jobs being asked to absorb the duties of former colleagues. Management has allegedly instructed retained staff to 'stretch' to cover increased workloads, a request that has been met with significant resistance from employees unwilling to take on additional responsibilities without further compensation. The widening gap between executive strategy and conditions on the ground has made the transition increasingly difficult to manage.

The remaining staff are reportedly contending with burnout and a sense of dissatisfaction, complicating the company's efforts to execute its transition to an AI-focused model. The reluctance to absorb additional duties suggests the company's remaining workforce is under considerable strain as the restructuring continues.