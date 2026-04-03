Oracle layoffs began hitting staff worldwide on Tuesday, when more than 10,000 employees were told in a 6am email that their roles had been cut with immediate effect and that access to Oracle systems would be revoked the same day. The terse message, sent to workers in multiple regions and time zones, carried no executive name and was instead signed off simply as 'Oracle Leadership.'

This is being described internally and by Wall Street analysts as Oracle's largest-ever round of job cuts, touching teams across Oracle Health, cloud, sales, customer success and NetSuite. Employees say there was no advanced warning, no all-hands meeting, no town hall to brace them for what was coming.

The news instead surfaced in real time on LinkedIn and on Reddit's r/employeesOfOracle forum, where stunned staff traded screenshots and tried to piece together the scale of what was unfolding.

This Reddit post from r/employeesOfOracle is the most important thing you’ll read today.



A surviving employee telling coworkers: do not give a single extra hour. Let the deadlines slip.



This is the part of the layoff cycle nobody talks about.



Company loyalty/culture is dead. https://t.co/pbwQ0edhl4 pic.twitter.com/M0bEWDBfiL — Official Layoff (@LayoffAI) April 2, 2026

Investment bank TD Cowen has estimated that the total number of Oracle layoffs could ultimately land between 20,000 and 30,000 people worldwide. If that upper figure is reached, it would represent roughly 18% of Oracle's 162,000-strong global workforce and, according to the bank's projections, could free up between $8 billion and $10 billion in cash flow. The company, asked to comment on the cuts and the cost-saving target, declined.

'Oracle Layoffs' Email Arrived Before Sunrise

The way the Oracle layoffs were executed has raised as many eyebrows as the numbers involved. Staff in the US reported emails landing at around 3am Pacific and 6am Eastern, informing them that 'after careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs,' their role was being removed as part of a 'broader organisational change.' The note added, without ambiguity, that 'today is your last working day.'

Oracle Layoffs - The EMAIL.



The job cuts will affect somewhere around 20,000 and 30,000 - which is about roughly 18% of their global workforce.



This has been clearly evident since early-mid Feb as I have been alerting. https://t.co/OaPyUkjxLa pic.twitter.com/0Oy98thWQt — Amanda Goodall (@thejobchick) March 31, 2026

There was no line manager on copy. No HR representative named. Just the corporate monolith of 'Oracle Leadership'.

Within hours, access to email, computers, voicemail and internal files was cut off. Employees were warned they were 'prohibited from downloading, copying or retaining' any confidential information and told that logins would soon stop working altogether. If they wanted to receive details about benefits and severance, they first had to submit a personal email address via a company form before the access doors slammed shut.

For a workforce used to the rather ritualised choreography of big-tech layoffs, the shock was not only the sheer volume, but the anonymity. One laid-off worker posting on Reddit described the message as 'a boilerplate breakup letter with no name attached' (Unverified). Another said the timing and tone made the whole thing feel 'like a phishing scam, except it wasn't' (Unverified).

Severance Strings And AI Expansion Behind Oracle Layoffs

The financial terms of the Oracle layoffs have also been dissected closely by employees and industry watchers, many of whom see them as markedly less generous than those offered by other technology firms over the past two years.

There is a clear condition; severance only flows after staff have signed their termination documents through DocuSign. The company's email put it plainly. 'After signing your termination paperwork, you will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan,' it said.

In the US, that plan currently amounts to four weeks of base pay for the first year of employment, plus one additional week for every further year of service, up to a maximum of 26 weeks. There is no continuation of healthcare and no extra perks flagged in the email.

By comparison, payments in other recent tech rounds have been more expansive. Block, led by Jack Dorsey, offered 20 weeks of pay plus extras, while Meta's 2025 cuts included 16 weeks and six months of health cover.

Many inside and outside the company have linked the Oracle layoffs directly to the group's aggressive, and costly, data centre expansion for artificial intelligence workloads. Oracle has taken on $58 billion in new debt in just two months, and its share price has fallen by more than 25% this year. Several US banks have reportedly pulled back from financing some of its infrastructure projects, forcing the company to lean harder on its own balance sheet.

What is not speculative is the human impact of a 6am email that turns a normal working day into a final one. LinkedIn posts from staff in Oracle Health and cloud teams have mixed professional understatement with visible shock as people try to pivot overnight from major, often long-running projects to packing up careers and looking for work.