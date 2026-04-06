Oracle, the Texas-based software company, has filed over 3,100 H-1B visa petitions in the past two fiscal years, even as it carries out large-scale layoffs affecting thousands of American workers nationwide. Federal data shows the company submitted 2,690 petitions for fiscal year 2025 and an additional 436 so far in fiscal year 2026.

The filings come as Oracle reportedly began notifying employees that 'today is your last working day', highlighting a tense and uncertain period for its domestic workforce. The simultaneous increase in H-1B visa applications has raised concerns about the use of foreign labour during periods of mass layoffs.

H-1B Visa Programme and Oracle's Filings

The H-1B visa programme allows US companies to temporarily employ foreign workers with specialised skills, particularly in technology and engineering fields. Supporters argue the programme fills critical talent shortages in key industries, while critics say it can be used to replace American workers with lower-cost foreign labour.

According to reporting by National Today, Oracle's filings show a marked commitment to hiring highly skilled foreign employees, despite ongoing cuts to its US workforce. In fiscal year 2025, the company filed for 2,690 H-1B visas, covering the period from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025.

For fiscal year 2026, which began on 1 October 2025, Oracle has submitted 436 petitions to date, reflecting a continued reliance on international talent.

The company has not provided public comment on either the layoffs or the H-1B visa applications, leaving analysts and workers to speculate about its broader strategy and future hiring priorities.

Impact on Employees and the Tech Industry

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Thousands of US-based employees have been affected by the recent layoffs, with reports indicating that many received immediate termination notices. The combination of mass job cuts and continued visa filings has drawn attention from worker advocacy groups and industry observers concerned about job security.

Industry analysts note that Oracle is not alone in balancing workforce reductions with foreign hiring. Similar patterns have been observed across the technology sector, where companies often restructure while continuing to recruit talent from abroad.

Federal data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services confirms the numbers of H-1B visa petitions filed by Oracle, providing a clear picture of the company's hiring activity.

The filings have added to ongoing debates about the role of H-1B visas in the US labour market and whether they contribute to displacement of domestic workers.

Broader Implications and Policy Questions

The situation at Oracle highlights the broader tension between meeting specialised skill demands and protecting US-based jobs. The increase in H-1B visa petitions during mass layoffs may influence public discussions about the programme and prompt closer scrutiny from policymakers.

Labour advocates are monitoring developments closely, with questions about how the combination of layoffs and visa filings could affect the tech sector's domestic workforce.

Analysts also note that Oracle's approach may shape similar strategies across other multinational technology companies navigating workforce transitions while maintaining access to global talent.

As Oracle continues its restructuring and foreign hiring, federal and industry observers will be watching for further updates and potential statements from the company regarding its workforce plans.