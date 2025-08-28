Katy Perry's testimony in a bitter property dispute with ailing US veteran Carl Westcott has drawn harsh criticism from his family, who accuse the pop star of losing compassion under the glare of Hollywood.

The case, now in its damages phase at Los Angeles Superior Court, centres on a $15 million mansion in Montecito, California. The home was purchased by Westcott, 85, in 2020, but days later he signed a contract to sell it to Perry's business manager, Bernie Gudvi, acting on the singer's behalf. Orlando Bloom, Perry's former partner, financed the deal through an LLC.

Westcott, who suffers from Huntington's disease, argued that he was recovering from surgery and not of sound mind when he agreed to sell. He sued soon after, claiming he lacked capacity to consent.

Testimony and Family Reaction

During her hour-long virtual testimony, Perry insisted she did benefit from the purchase, though court filings revealed Bloom provided the funds. Asked whether she had the money to buy the house outright, she replied, 'I could have, but I wanted to do a mortgage instead', according to ABC News.

Westcott's sons, Court and Chart, spoke out after Perry appeared via video on what happened to be her daughter Daisy's fifth birthday. They accused her of being calculated, disingenuous and detached from the human impact of the case.

Court said outside the court: 'It's truly a blessing to be able to defend my father, who has been unable to defend himself while he's now on his deathbed. This has been a five-year, horrible experience for my family'.

Chart told the Post that Perry seemed 'sort of rehearsed, like a robot', and even criticised her appearance during testimony. 'Then she appears in pajamas before the judge. So, you know, just disrespectful', he said. 'I think it's reflective of how she views everyone in the world. They're all not important to her. We're all just her little playthings'.

'Chewed Up and Spit Out'

The family's strongest criticism came from Chart, who claimed Hollywood had stripped Perry of her humanity. 'If I could address Katy Perry or Katheryn Hudson, the human being, I might be interested in talking to that person. But I don't think that person is there anymore', he said.

'It has been replaced by whatever Hollywood has done to her soul. And so, all that is left is the shadow of someone who used to be a young girl and a child with a dream. To go to Hollywood, and it's chewed her up and spit her out. And what's left is on display for the entire world to see'.

The Legal Battle

A judge ruled that Westcott had not proved he lacked capacity when he signed the contract, declaring Perry the rightful owner of the estate. Perry then countersued, seeking millions in damages for lost rental income and repairs.

The current proceedings are focused on those damages, with Westcott's family contesting Perry's claims while he remains bedridden and unable to testify.

Court, whose wife is Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kameron Westcott, said his father is fading and near the end. 'My dad has been bedridden for almost four years now. He's fading very much, and we're toward the end for sure'.

Chart echoed the sentiment, adding that their priority is keeping their father peaceful in his final days. 'I would honestly spare him from that', he said. 'I don't want to cause any sort of agitation with him. He's tired, dying and old'.