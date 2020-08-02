Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac defends his decision to keep standing and not to wear a social justice statement, particularly the "Black Lives Matter" t-shirt, when the US National Anthem was played before NBA games.

The NBA has allowed players to wear social justice statements on their jerseys after a wave of violent protests swept the nation resulting in millions of dollars in damages following the alleged "police brutality" and death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Law Enforcement Officers.

Kneeling when the US National Anthem is played has become a form of silent, non-violent protest against police brutality that was started in 2016 by Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players. NBA rules prohibit kneeling during national anthems, but Commissioner Adam Silver allowed it in the bubble this season as part of the league's support to its players and their social justice campaign.

In the first two days of the league restart, All players in the NBA kneeled during the US National Anthem while wearing Black Lives Matter shirts as a form of protest.

Jonathan Isaac is a player who refused to do both.

Isaac received a lot of criticism from the liberal left, claiming that Isaac does not support their fight for social justice, equality, freedom, and racism.

Here is what Isaac has to say about the matter:

"I think when you look around, racism isn't the only thing that plagues our society, that plagues our nation, that plagues our world, and I think coming together on that message that we want to get past not only racism but everything that plagues as us as a society, I feel like the answer to that is [the] gospel."

Isaac is also an ordained minister.

According to CBS Sports, the Orlando Magic organisation supports their players on their choices but did not specify if it's Isaac's choice to go against the bandwagon, or the choice to protest as a team, or both.

Other personalities such as San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, and Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard have also remained standing when the US national anthem is played.

Spurs All-Star DeMar DeRozan pleads to people not to vilify Popovich and Hammon for their choice. He claims that their choice to stand is their right as much as everyone's choice to kneel.