Brad Pitt has won his second Oscar, and he had another one of his humorous speeches prepared for the occasion.

After making jokes about Brexit and Megxit at the BAFTAs in London, Brad Pitt, who has won an Oscar in the best supporting actor category for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," took to the Academy stage to quip about the current political situation in the United States.

"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," he said on the stage referring to the time given to former national security advisor John Bolton for his testimony in US President Donald Trump's recent impeachment trial, that ended in his acquittal.

"I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it — in the end, the adults do the right thing," the 56-year-old added.

The "Ad Astra" actor won his first Academy Award in 2014 for his work as a producer in "12 Years a Slave," but the recent win is his first Oscar in the field of acting, after working for over 30 years in Hollywood, reports Insider. Paying tribute to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director Quentin Tarantino, Pitt said: "Tarantino, you are original, you are one of a kind. The film industry would be a much drier place without you."

He also spoke about Leonardo DiCaprio, his co-star in the film who has been nominated for an Oscar in the best actor category and joked: "I'll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view's fantastic."

Pitt who played the role of a stuntman in the movie that has earned him several accolades including an Oscar, a SAG, and a Golden Globe, used his speech to call for an Oscar category for stunts.

"While we're doing all this, I think it's time we give a little love to our stunt coordinators and our stunt crews," Pitt said.

"I'm not one to look back, but this has made me do so. I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see 'Butch and Sundance, loading up my car and moving out here, Gina and Ridley giving me my first shot. All the wonderful people I've met along the way, to stand here now, once upon a time in Hollywood. Ain't that the truth," the actor said in his acceptance speech.

At the end of his speech, Pitt dedicated the award to his six children- Maddox Chivan, Shiloh Nouvel, Zahara Marley, Vivienne Marcheline, Pax Thien, and Knox Leon. "This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you," Pitt said at the ceremony on Sunday night.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" has been nominated for nine other Academy Awards: best picture, production design, cinematography, costume design, sound mixing and sound editing, director and original screenplay for Tarantino, and actor in a leading role for Leonardo DiCaprio.