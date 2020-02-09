Brad Pitt is one of the strongest contenders for the Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars 2020. He won the award for his performance in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Award, the SAG Award and the BAFTAs. However, the 56-year-old actor has won the audience over with his acceptance speeches brimming with wit.

At the 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, Feb.2 Brad Pitt prepared an acceptance speech that was read out by Margot Robbie, his co-star. The Australian actress also collected the award for him at the ceremony.

The Hollywood heartthrob not only made a joke about Brexit, he also quipped about Megxit. All this happened in the presence of Prince William and Kate Middleton. He also made fun of his divorce with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

In January at the SAG Awards, Pitt was in his elements. He collected an award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. "I've got to add this to my Tinder profile," he cracked up the audience.

Poking fun at director Quentin Tarantino, he joked: "Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA." Pitt was speaking about the "once Upon a Time in Hollywood director's penchant for filming the bare feet of famous actresses.

At the Golden Globe Awards in early January, the actor thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Pitt then went on to make a witty reference to the end of "Titanic".

"I would have shared the raft with you," he quipped. Pitt was referring to the end of the film where Jack, DiCaprio's character freezes to death in the icy water as there were not enough life rafts.

"I wanted to bring my mom, but any woman I stand next to they say I'm dating. It'd just be awkward!" he joked about being featured in the tabloids regularly.

The rumours of Pitt working with a ghostwriter for his witty speeches started doing the rounds in January after the Golden Globes.

The actor is known for his sense of humour. One speechwriting agency confirmed that Pitt's reps reached out to them about "engaging their services" prior to the awards season. The agency, who wished to remain anonymous, did not reveal whether they reached a deal with star, Vulture reports.

A close friend of Pitt, who works in the industry told CNN that he has not hired writers. "Brad is enjoying [awards season] because he's getting to enjoy something that was about a film he loved. He loved Quentin, he loved the movie, he loved the cast," the insider added.

"He is genuinely a funny, realized guy. He's also in a place where he's coming off two acting role he's very proud of," the close friend said.