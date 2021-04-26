The 93rd Academy Awards held at the Los Angeles Union Station on Sunday was the first award show to be held without precautionary face masks in a long time, and the celebrities sure put their best foot forward for it.

Viola Davis arrived on the red carpet in a white Alexander McQueen gown that featured a cutout bodice design and chiffon gathered skirt. The Oscar-winner teamed her outfit with Forevermark jewels and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Viola Davis looking s t u n n i n g in Alexander McQueen pic.twitter.com/5MbJJ7aN18 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 25, 2021

Regina King was a vision in blue in a Louis Vuitton dress adorned with large puffed sleeves and plunging neckline that she paired with Forevermark jewellery.

Amanda Seyfried stunned in a crimson-coloured tulle gown by Armani Privé and Forevermark jewellery.

Zendaya opted for a sunny yellow Valentino gown that featured a bandeau bodice and high-waisted skirt with a long train. The actress paired it with a stunning necklace from Bulgari and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Carey Mulligan was one of the brightest in a metallic copper gown by Valentino with a bandeau crop top and a high-waisted ball skirt. The British actress accessorised her look with a pair of Cartier earrings and a ring.

Andra Day channelled her "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" character in a stunning gold outfit by Vera Wang featuring a chain mail design and a thigh-high slit. She paired it with pieces of jewellery by Tiffany & Co., a gold clutch, and Casadei heels.

Maria Bakalova opted for a safe and classic white gown for her Oscar debut. The Louis Vuitton creation featured a full tulle skirt and embroidered bodice, which the actress accessorised with matching sandals and Moussaieff jewels.

H.E.R. went bold in blue in a custom embellished Dundas jumpsuit with a hooded cape covered in lyric motif. The musician paired the look with purple-tinted Bonnie Clyde sunglasses and Chopard jewellery.

While the gowns had their moments on the red carpet, the suits were also not far behind. Leslie Odom Jr. mirrored the Oscar statue in a shining gold Brioni suit and matching shirt, while Daniel Kaluuya went for a double-breasted Bottega Veneta suit that he paired with a matching sweater underneath. Colman Domingo made a statement in a bright fuchsia Atelier Versace three-piece suit with sequin accents, while Lakeith Stanfield ditched a standard suit for a custom belted jumpsuit from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.