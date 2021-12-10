A man who went for a morning walk in a botanical garden ended up in hospital after being attacked by aggressive otters. The man claims the animals went from "being quiet to going crazy like dogs" after another jogger cut into their path.

Graham George Spencer was near the entrance of the Singapore Botanic Gardens in Taman Serasi area when the raft of otters launched upon him. The incident happened on Nov. 30, reported Today.

Spencer told the news outlet that he encountered the family of about 20 otters during his regular walk with a friend. He was reportedly walking up a path when he spotted the animals to his right. The creatures were about 14 feet away from him.

He said he waited for the animals to pass, but a jogger ran straight into their path. That's when the animals got aggressive.

While the other jogger managed to run past Spencer, the otters appeared to mistake him for the runner and attacked him instead.

The animals "hit him in the ankles and pushed (him) to the floor." The creatures then jumped on top of him, biting him in his shoes and buttocks for about 10 to 12 seconds.

Spencer's friend, who was about "15 paces" away, approached him. The friend attempted to scare away the otters by screaming and shouting. Startled, the otters stopped attacking him and Spencer managed to jump up and run away.

"I was bitten 26 times in 10 seconds. If it wasn't for my friend, I don't think I'd still be here. I'd be dead," Spencer said. He added that this was the first time he had seen otters at the Singapore Botanic Gardens in five months.

He was taken to the hospital and given tetanus shots and oral antibiotics. Spencer sustained 26 bite wounds and had to visit the hospital three times to treat the infected wounds.

The National Parks Board has contacted Spencer to investigate about the attack, Tan Puay Yok, group director of Singapore Botanic Gardens, told Today.

"Visitors to green spaces should be mindful of their surroundings, observe wildlife from a safe distance, avoid feeding or approaching them, especially when there are pups as the adults can be protective over their young when approached by humans," Tan said.

The park has also instructed the public to refrain from talking loudly or using flash photography as noise and light may provoke the animals.