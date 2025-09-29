A wave of public anger has erupted across the UK following revelations that taxpayers will fund nearly £1 million in legal aid for Constance Marten, an aristocrat with a £2.4 million trust fund, who was convicted of killing her newborn daughter.

The case has reignited debate over the fairness of the legal aid system, particularly when it benefits individuals with substantial private wealth.

Marten, 37, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence after her baby, Victoria, died from hypothermia while she and her partner lived off-grid in freezing conditions.

Despite her considerable financial resources, Marten was granted legal aid to cover the costs of her defence and subsequent appeals—a move that has sparked widespread condemnation.

Heiress With Millions in Trust Fund

Court documents revealed that Marten is the beneficiary of a trust fund valued at £2.4 million, established by her late father, Napier Marten, a former page to Queen Elizabeth II.

According to MoneyHelper, trust funds are legal arrangements that allow assets to be held and managed by trustees for the benefit of a named individual. In Marten's case, she had full access to the trust, which includes property and liquid assets.

Despite this, she successfully applied for legal aid, arguing that the trust was not readily accessible for immediate legal expenses.

Critics argue that this loophole undermines the purpose of legal aid, which is intended to support those who cannot afford representation.

Partner With Criminal Past Also Funded by Taxpayers

Marten's partner, Mark Gordon, 51, was also convicted in the case and received substantial legal aid despite his criminal history.

Gordon, a registered sex offender, was convicted of rape in Florida at age 14 and served 20 years in a US prison before being deported to the UK.

He met Marten in 2014, and the pair began a relationship that led her to sever ties with her aristocratic family.

Together, they had five children, four of whom had already been taken into care by social services before the couple fled with Victoria in early 2023.

Marten and Gordon's Legal Aid Costs Near £1 Million

According to the Daily Mail, figures released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal that Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have already claimed more than £400,000 in legal aid, with final costs expected to exceed £600,000 once all bills are submitted.

Gordon has so far received £367,210 in public funding, including:

£250,500 for legal representation during his initial criminal trial

£55,459 for a civil custody dispute involving his children

£56,773 for his retrial, during which he dismissed his barristers mid-proceedings

These figures do not yet account for the legal costs associated with his sentencing hearing or the forthcoming appeal, where he is expected to be represented by a senior barrister, meaning the total is likely to rise further.

Meanwhile, the Legal Aid Agency confirms that £34,000 has been spent on Marten's custody battle concerning her four other children. However, her legal team has not yet submitted invoices for her criminal trial and retrial, which concluded in July.

Marten and Gordon were convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence, child cruelty, perverting the course of justice, and concealing the birth of a child. The case, which spanned two years, is estimated to have cost taxpayers approximately £2.8 million in investigation and legal proceedings to date.

Flight, Arrest, and Tragic Discovery

In January 2023, Marten and Gordon absconded with their newborn daughter to avoid her being taken into care. Their disappearance triggered a £1.2 million nationwide manhunt.

The couple camped in freezing weather, scavenged food from bins, and lived in a tent. They were eventually arrested in Brighton, and days later, Victoria's decomposed body was found in a shopping bag on a vegetable patch.

Verdict and Sentencing

Both Marten and Gordon were convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence, child cruelty, perverting the course of justice, and concealing the birth of a child.

They were sentenced to 14 years in prison. During sentencing, Judge Mark Lucraft condemned their arrogance and 'lack of thought for anyone.'

Public Anger And Calls For Legal Aid Reform

The revelations have triggered public outrage and demands for reform. Campaigners and legal experts argue that the eligibility rules for legal aid must be tightened to prevent wealthy individuals with significant assets from exploiting loopholes.

The Legal Aid Agency defended its decisions, insisting that applications are assessed in accordance with existing rules. Yet growing pressure from politicians and the public suggests reform may be unavoidable.

For many Britons, the case is a stark example of a justice system that appears to favour the wealthy while leaving taxpayers to carry the burden.