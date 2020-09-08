Ozzy Osbourne is looking back at some of the dark times in his life in the documentary "The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne," including when he tried to murder his own wife.

The Black Sabbath frontman said he does not have vivid memories of that time. He only remembered waking up in Amersham jail and wondering what he was doing there. He asked the cop who volunteered to read him his charge.

"So he read, 'John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for attempted murder,'" Ozzy said in the A&E feature.

That incident eventually led to a six-month sentence at a medical detention centre. But for Sharon, she clearly remembered that terrifying moment like it happened yesterday. She said she had just sat down to read after putting their kids to bed when he came into their room. She said she did not recognise her husband then because he was heavily intoxicated.

"I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn't my husband. He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn't get through to him," the 67-year old recalled.

"And he just said, 'We've come to a decision that you've got to die.' He was calm — very calm — then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me," Sharon revealed.

Ozzy got his wife down on the ground and he was on top of her trying to choke the life out of her. She said she was "feeling for stuff on the table" and she felt the panic button. Sharon just pressed it and the next thing they know, the cops were at their home.

The singer lamented on what he did and said that it was "not exactly one of my greatest achievements." He admitted that he "felt the calmest" he had ever been in his life. He described feeling "peaceful" after that incident and subsequent stay at the rehab centre.

"The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" chronicles Ozzy's life from a young boy growing up in a poor working-class family to becoming a clueless dad to three kids, and becoming an international music icon. The documentary arrives on A&E on Monday, Sept. 7.