A court heard how a 38-year-old, identified as Valiev, entered a school building a raped a pupil. The school's security did nothing to stop the man from entering and roaming the building. The court sentenced him to serve a prison sentence and under the new laws in Kazakhstan, the man will be chemically castrated during his prison sentence.

Security guards at the school did not notice that Valiev was roaming the corridors of the institution in Taraz, Kazakhstan. After stalking through the institution, the sex fiend targeting a 12-year-old girl. He dragged her into a lavatory where he raped her. Closed-circuit television cameras recorded the man walking around in the school and dragging the child away.

The girl reported the incident and the police contacted the school for the CCTV footage. They identified and arrested Valiev just two hours after his crimes. After the arrest, the girl confirmed that Valiev was her rapist.

Since the incident, the school was heavily criticised for not taking the safety of the children seriously. The school authorities claimed that the person in charge of monitoring the CCTV cameras was absent during the attack. It was pointed out that the school should have had someone else take up the responsibility of monitoring the school.

The school's headteacher was sacked for not ensuring the safety of the institution. The country's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, condemned the attack. He commented that all schools and nurseries should have CCTV cameras installed to keep children safe.

On Friday, Valiev was brought to court. The court heard that Valiev was not only a paedophile rapist but was an alcoholic and drug addict as well. Judge Kenzhegali Kenzhebekov ruled that Valiev will be serving a 25-year prison sentence. During his prison sentence, he will be rehabilitated for his alcoholism and drug addiction, the Mirror reported.

According to the new child protection laws, paedophiles can be chemically castrated in Kazakhstan. In 2018, the Daily Mail reported that after child sexual abuse increased in the county, the law to chemically castrate paedophiles was passed as a preventive measure.