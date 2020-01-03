Police in Spotsylvania County, Virginia arrested a badly bruised man after receiving a 911 call. The man from North Carolina was arrested for allegedly molesting the toddlers of a family member whom he was visiting. 60-year-old Mark Stanley was found naked from the waist down, by the father of the toddlers he was molesting.

Upon finding the man semi-naked in the room, the father beat up the paedophile, leaving him disfigured. Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office Captain Liz Scott stated that the father would have shot the man had the police not arrived on the scene.

On December 29, the father of a two-year-old and a three-year-old went to check on his children early in the morning. The intuitive father found a monster in the room of his children. The monster was a visiting family member, who had been staying in the family home.

Stanley was allegedly found exposing his genitals to the toddlers. When the father entered the room, Stanley pushed him out and locked the door with the children still in the room. The enraged father managed to break into the locked room to rescue the toddlers from the paedophile.

A member of the family called 911 to report the incident. According to WSET, the dispatcher could hear the commotion in the background during the call. Police arrived on the scene to find the father approaching Stanley with a gun in his hands.

When the deputies asked the man to put the gun down, he complied with the police. The deputies found the paedophile beaten to a pulp by the livid father. A picture of Stanley released by the Sheriff's office showed a side of the man's face swollen to the point where his eye is unopenable.

The police first took Stanley to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Later, he was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail where he is being held without bail.

The toddlers were also checked by doctors to ensure that they were unharmed.

For the attack on the paedophile, the father is not facing any charges. Stanley has been arrested for two counts of indecent liberties and one count of domestic assault.