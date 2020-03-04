A District Court in Perth, Western Australia sentenced a paedophile couple for their repeated sexual abuse of children. The woman was sentenced to 28 years while the man was handed a 26-year jail term. The crimes committed by the couple were discovered in 2018, when a memory card containing pornographic videos of children were found. It was also discovered that the man had molested his daughters from a previous relationship as well.

The 41-year-old woman and 47-year-old man engaged in a relationship that included having sexual relationships with other individuals. The two young children under the woman's care regarded the man as their father and even called him "dad." While being a part of the swingers' scene, the couple chose to allow their sexual partners to abuse their children.

Depraved activities of the couple came to light when an SD card containing child pornography was found in a home the couple had been renting. In the video, the couple, along with other men were seen sexually abusing the woman's eight-year-old daughter.

After the police arrested the couple, the extent of the abuse was narrated by the young girl who is now a teenager. She told the police that her mother and her partner started raping her and her younger brother when they were five and three respectively.

The abuse began when the child had gone to her parents' bedroom one night seeking comfort after having a nightmare. She narrated that she was also abused by another man on her seventh birthday. On two occasions, the children were also abused by women the girl named "Claire" and "Jody."

For four years, the children were raped multiple times. At times, they were given a drug which they claimed stupefied them, ABC News reported.

During the investigation, the man admitted to molesting his two daughters from a previous relationship. The daughters were present in court during the hearing. In a victim impact statement, one of the daughters stated that she felt guilty for not reporting the man when he had abused her. She felt that if he had been outed as a paedophile sooner, he would not have had the chance to abuse other children.

The couple has been found guilty of multiple charges. The woman must serve a minimum of 26 years and the man a minimum of 24 years before they are eligible for parole.