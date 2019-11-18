A short seven-second video caught the disturbing activity of a school teacher in Ecuador. The video shows the paedophile craftily maneuvering his phone to take an upskirt photo of a pupil. After the video was shared on social media, the school only suspended the teacher.

The video unveiling the monster was supposedly taken by a student in the class. A teenage girl is seen approaching the teacher with her notebook to get it checked. While checking the note with his right hand the teacher held his phone with his left hand.

While the student was occupied by showing the teacher her notebook, the teacher took upskirt pictures of the girl. The teacher held his hand down on the side from which the student approached him. The seemingly innocent positioning of his hand was intentional. As the girl moved away, he moved his hand a little, trying to take more photos.

It is unclear why the student recording the incident had decided to do so. However, it indicates that the students might have noticed this as a frequent act performed by the pervert. The students seem to have taken action in their own way, after suffering the teacher's perversions in silence.

Even though the students caught the incriminating act on film, the school took minimal action against the teacher. The unnamed man has only been suspended by the school located in the Ecuadorian city of Quevedo. No criminal charges have been filed against him. The paedophile is freely existing in society without any serious repercussions.

While the Ministry of Education claims that it will be providing counselling for the affected students, it is not enough to prevent teacher-pupil related sex crimes.

The Mirror pointed out that between 2018 and 2019, nine teachers in the country have received suspensions for sexual abuse of children. The punishment is not enough to prevent more teachers from taking advantage of their position to abuse pupils. Given the teacher-related child abuse record of the country, the Ministry of Education needs to take steps to ensure perverts are not hired as teachers.