France international and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba recently revealed that his dream is to play for Real Madrid someday. However, he assured his fans in Manchester that he is not leaving any time soon.

The 27-year-old Frenchman added that he aims to "do everything" to help United climb the stairs of glory. In recent years, Pogba has been regularly linked to other clubs. The 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning footballer's current contract with the Red Devils is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

There is a possibility that Manchester United might activate the option of extending his contract for another year until 2022. However, nothing is concrete as of now. In fact, Pogba himself denied being in discussions with the club regarding an extension. In 2016, the Frenchman re-joined Manchester United from Juventus for £89 million.

In a recent press conference, according to BBC, Pogba said, "No-one has told me anything. I have not spoken to [United executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward. We haven't spoken about a new deal. At the moment, I am playing in Manchester, I'm having fun and I want to do everything to put the club where it deserves. I will give everything to the max, like my teammates. All football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?"

Pogba's recent comments regarding his wish to play for Los Blancos might stir new rumours in the transfer market. However, he also mentioned that he loves his club and he is currently having fun at Old Trafford.

It is not sure whether the fun in Manchester has been disrupted because of the recent trouble that the club has been facing on the football ground. Pogba had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in August. But the good news is that he is back on the field and has started in all three of Man United's Premier League games this season.

Out of their opening three league matches this campaign, the Red Devils managed to win only one game. Moreover, they conceded six goals against Tottenham Hotspur in their last match before the ongoing international break.

Clouds of uncertainty are building up at Old Trafford. Head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have to take a few tough decisions if he wants to save his job. Earlier this week, the Premier League side signed Edinson Cavani. Solskjaer will wish to see some magic from the 33-year old Uruguayan during the 2020-21 season.