Professional golfers who would be travelling to the United States to resume the PGA Tour next month must undergo a 14-day quarantine period after arriving in the country.

The PGA Tour recently outlined its plans for a possible return to action. Simultaneously, the proposal regarding players' quarantine regulations was confirmed.

No golf was played on the circuit since the Players Championship was abandoned on March 12.

Approximately 25 players who are eligible to take part in the Charles Schwab Colonial event in Texas are currently living outside the USA. The event is set to be held between June 11-14.

Some of the players based abroad are Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

They would now need to adhere to the American rules that require individuals to undergo 14 days in quarantine after they arrive in the country.

PGA Tour administrator Andy Levinson said, "That is currently in place. It is likely to continue, and so it is imperative that those constituents that need to come back in the United States do so at least two weeks prior to our return to competition."

Meanwhile, Fleetwood has indicated he is unlikely to leave his family amidst such a crisis to spend the entire summer away from home.

On the other hand, Fitzpatrick is currently seeking a travel waiver that would allow him to journey to the United States. However, the 25-year-old Brit faces complications regarding his caddie, Billy Foster, who might miss the first three tournaments if and when the PGA Tour season resumes.

Foster is currently in England at his home with his family. He would face a two-week coronavirus quarantine at either end of his trip to America.

BBC reports that the PGA Tour is highly confident of resuming its season behind closed doors in Fort Worth, Texas on June 11.

Players would be tested for COVID-19 throughout the tournament weeks. The testing process includes asking questions regarding the state of their health and checking their temperature on their arrival at the tournament venue.

Reportedly, special charter planes would be used to transport golfers and caddies between events. They have also been advised to stay only in hotels approved by the tournament authorities.

In case anyone tests positive during a tournament, the person will be immediately removed.

It is expected that the PGA Tour would play a full schedule after it resumes and the first four events are like to be played without spectators.