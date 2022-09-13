Much has been said about the breakdown of the relationship between FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and Colombian pop star Shakira. However, months after confirming their split, more details keep coming out, including a few photos from what looked like an explosive argument in front of their two young children.

Photos of the couple taken from what appeared to be one of their last family vacations have gone viral on social media. In one of the photos, the multi-awarded singer could be seen standing over Pique as he sat between their two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. They appear to be on a luxury yacht enjoying a break, but it is unclear if the photos were taken earlier this summer.

Shakira appears to be trying to make a point as she speaks and points a finger at the footballer. Meanwhile, Pique also appeared to be saying his piece. In another photo, the footballer is walking away as Shakira continues to speak.

Capturaron a Shakira y pique en plena discusión (aparantemente) se vienen letras más intensas? .... 😱 pic.twitter.com/vEghX0SyOe — Shakira Rock 🤖 🤟 (@ShakiraRock3) September 1, 2021

It may be remembered that the pair officially announced their separation in June. They had been together for almost 12 years in a relationship that bore two children.

Since the separation, rumours have been flying about what really happened, but Pique has since made it clear that he has moved on with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

It is widely believed that Pique started his relationship with the 23-year-old while he was still with the singer. In fact, sources claimed that Clara Chia was also in a relationship when she met Pique, and they both carried on behind their respective partners' backs. The cheating allegations have inevitably been connected with the photographs of the argument.

In any case, the split has been confirmed, but no legal moves have so far been made when it comes to the custody battle for the celebrity couple's children. A division of assets will also likely need legal intervention.

Shakira is reportedly keen on moving back to Miami, and it remains to be seen how they will make arrangements for Pique's visits if he allows her to take the children to the other side of the world.